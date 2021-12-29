The name “thumb huello cookies” has always made me laugh -in English it sounds much better- and it is quite descriptive in terms of the technique of making them. In Central Europe they are also very common when the holidays arrive, like these coconut cookies and blueberry jam.

If we use homemade jam and wrap them in a nice package, they are a great detail for family or friends.

The coconut adds a very special aroma without taking all the limelight, since the key to these pasta is in the balance between the butter dough, the jam and the nuances that the coconut adds. We can use a heated and sifted jam, to make it very clean, or a jam of the compote type with good visible pieces of fruit. This last option is my favorite, with whole blueberries that melt in your mouth.

Arrange the chopped butter in a bowl, beat lightly with a whisk and add the sugars and salt. Beat well until you have a creamy mixture. Add the egg, beat a little and add the flour and the grated coconut. Mix very well until you have a homogeneous mass, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest in the fridge for two hours. Preheat the oven to 170ºC and prepare a couple of trays. Take dough portions of the same size with the help of a teaspoon, form balls with your hands and place slightly apart on the trays. With a slightly moistened finger, or the end of the stick of a wooden spoon, form small holes in the center of each one. Read: Microwave roasted sardines, ready in a minute, odorless and delicious Paint the edges with milk and fill each hole with jam. Add grated coconut on top to taste and bake for about 15-20 minutes, until they have browned to taste. Wait a couple of minutes, put it on a rack and let it cool completely.

With what to accompany the cookies

Are coconut cookies and blueberry jam They last very well for several days stored in an airtight box, preferably covered with Christmas paper and decorated with festive images. Delicious to alternate the polvorones and the nougat on the sweet tray with the desktop coffee.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Chocolate and marzipan cookies. Christmas recipe

Directly to the Paladar | Chocolate and ginger cookies. Christmas recipe