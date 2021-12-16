A video has been shared on Twitter where a cockroach “hangs out” with some diners at a Chili’s restaurant.

In the video, which lasts eight seconds, the user recommends that Chili’s “spray the Parque Delta branch”.

A video circulates on Twitter in which a cockroach is exhibited “walking” in front of some diners at the Chili’s restaurant in a CDMX branch.

One of the biggest fears and phobias of some consumers is finding a bug or insect in their food that ends up disturbing them even more.

As incredible as it may seem, these types of complaints continue to occur; cockroaches and other insects that “sneak” into diners’ soup plates without apparently any of the establishment’s workers being aware of it.

On December 10, a similar event at a Chili’s branch in Mexico City, in Parque Delta, as reported.

A user who, on Twitter, calls himself @Mr_Zetha shared a video in which, while surrounded by other people, he presents a peculiar “companion”, a cockroach that walks on walls.

Although in the recording we can realize that consumers take it with a certain humor, the truth is that, for other types of diners, this represents a serious lack of respect.

It is not only because of the cockroach or any other bug, but the issue here is hygiene, something very important for consumers to have a good experience when visiting this or that establishment.

In that sense, this is not exclusive to Chili’s, since it can happen in another restaurant in another state or country. In the end, what is questioned is the poor hygiene that lives in places like this, which, in general, are not cheap.

Faced with such an event, Chili’s official Twitter account has already taken the first step in communicating with the customer.

“Hello, thank you for reporting this situation to us. Please send us your name, phone, mail via DM “, wrote the Community Manager in response to the tweet of the Internet user.

Hello, thank you for reporting this situation to us. Please send us your name, phone, mail via DM. – Chili's México (@CHILISMEXICO) December 11, 2021

Social networks have become a great tool for consumers; a site where they can contact the brand or company to express their doubts, complaints, comments and even suggestions.

Of course, from this perspective, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, among others, are an interesting space for brands to get to know their customers better and, with this, design strategies that allow more fluid communication.

This case of the cockroach in the Chili’s branch is just one example of all those that are reported every day and hourly, which, if not addressed as soon as possible, could turn into a serious crisis.

