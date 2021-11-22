Cockroach appears in Walmart food and this publication denounces the brand in networks

A social media post has featured a walmart food Campeche and the fact is an unfortunate incident, which recalls the importance of quality control in a brand.

Through a publication on the Por Esto site, a complaint was made by a consumer, who exhibited a tray with food and a cockroach embedded in it.

The case is a terrible health record for one of the leading brands in retail and shows the tremendous challenge that exists among large supermarket chains, to be able to have quality control in their food, which is one of the most popular segments of these stores.

Walmart denounced for a sanitary detail with antennas

An interesting report without giving details of the branch or further reference of witnesses in the case, was released on the PorEsto news portal, where it is noted that a Walmart in Campeche planted a cockroach in a tray with sausages in said branch.

Although there is no data other than the sustenance of the medium, when publishing this complaint of a consumer identified as Alejandro, who assures that he showed the food as an alert so that the rest of Walmart users be careful when buying food within this shop.

The complaint made by the consumer is just one of the many complaints related to pests found in Walmart stores over the years on social networks.

The average of these complaints leads consumers to capture in materials such as videos, insects or animals, in store furniture, as happened with brands such as El Globo, which was exposed after a rat appeared in one of their windows in a branch of Puebla.

With this series of facts, the point of sale today becomes a fundamental space to think about best practices and elements that help brands achieve successful results in their quality control, fundamental in the experience they offer today. to the consumer.

