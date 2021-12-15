The community manager of Coke have accidentally found a valuable collection of its products, thanks to a faithful follower.

Companies around the world have managed to gain their effective positioning in the mind of the consumer thanks to various strategies that they have carried out to generate a good engagement capable of transcending generationsAs a result, they maintain their sales level despite the constant change in market preference, including Coca-Cola. In accordance with Statista In its ranking of the main beverage companies worldwide based on their turnover during 2020, Anheuser-Busch InBev is leading with a value of 46,881 million dollars, secondly Nestlé SA with 43,476 million dollars, The Coca-Cola Co. in third with $ 33,041 million and PepsiCo Inc. in fourth with $ 32,567 million, among other brands.

Coke has been positioned for decades as one of the major beverage companies around the world, offering a wide variety of products to satisfy various needs of numerous customers, whether through juices or soft drinks, among others, however, it is inevitable to think about its flagship product, the classic Coca-Cola.

This drink has managed to transcend over the years on the minds of its consumers, earning some faithful customers that keep brand products, as those who reactivated Coca-Cola’s Christmas campaigns showed some time ago by showing their decorations with various toys and home decorations, these being part of numerous memories that have accompanied them since their appearance.

Among one of the various factors by which brands are present in the mind of the consumer even with the passing of years today, is their presence in social networks, which allows them to improve the level of interaction between brand / consumer, managing to represent companies in the digital world, as well as giving due follow-up to possible questions from customers and staying in the current conversation.

On this occasion, the effective monitoring of the community manager in the face of the doubts of his followers on social networks, has allowed him to accidentally find a valuable collection from a loyal Coca-Cola customer, who has put together numerous versions of their cans over the years, even showing some packages that have more than 30 years of history.

Thanks for the information; I send you part of my collection. pic.twitter.com/Oiu2V3y7lG – Fernando U. (@helloweenmex) December 14, 2021

There are three from Korea, South Africa and one from the USA from 1984 still with liquid and that I buy in sea world – Fernando U. (@helloweenmex) December 14, 2021

Fan since day 1, I love it! 💖 💞 – Coca-Cola Mexico (@CocaColaMx) December 14, 2021

In these photographs where the faithful follower of Coca-Cola showed his valuable collection of cans, shows the importance of brands achieving create effective engagement with the consumer through marketing strategies, in addition to demonstrating the opportunity they have by creating special edition or collectible products, since in effect, they manage to be well received by their clients, who are not afraid to show their loyalty to companies even with decades of history.

To achieve an effective positioning in the mind of the consumer and a good permanence on their part, we can choose to carry out different strategies, among them, the premium loyalty programs, work with emotional content to arrive with a greater impact on your thinking, customization in products and special editions among many other alternatives to choose from.

An example of brands that have understood well how we can capture customer loyalty We have it with Rappi, who some time ago chose to reward their customers with some small bottles of whiskey, which were so well received that they even chose to share their experience through social networks, with the result that the brand achieved a type of publicity unpaid.

Customer loyalty can be measured in different ways, but it is those actions outside the world of sales that are responsible for affirming the effective positioning of a brand, as the person who chose to get a Carta Blanca beer tattooed a few weeks ago , the brand now being part of him for the rest of his days.

Generating good engagement with consumers is of vital importance for a brand to be able to increase its income, however, those that truly manage to connect with the consumer through marketing strategies and branding, are those that really make him choose our brand over others and accompany him for the rest of his life.

