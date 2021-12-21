One of the best sensations in the world would be to be able to pay for food and the basics of life making use of something as beautiful and common as a smile, that is why Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Geometry Colombia, join strategy, made a campaign where this is possible, this is how Colombians have been able to pay for their food with a smile.

This brand activation occurred on the occasion of the celebration of the launch of the first McDonald’s Flagship Store in Latin America, which is why the multinationals, together with Geometry Colombia, announced the opening of the flagship store, in park 93.

The transnationals activated a strategy called Happy Pay, an action that allowed for the first time that goods and services (in this perhaps food) could be exchanged for smiles, this within the periphery of Parque de la 93, in the Colombian country.

It is worth mentioning that one of the intentions of strategic activation is due to the fact that Colombia is, according to data from the global happiness survey, the third happiest country in the world, so those in charge of brand activation understood the importance of the Colombian smile and its scope as a currency of payment.

That is why this place on the podium of happiness occupied by Colombians has been taken into account, despite the difficulties that can be found within their territory, for this reason, as a tribute, this strategy was carried out , with the intention of viralizing, this joy transforming smiles into payment currency.

This trade model is considered by its activators as something completely new and motivating, since the intention of the multinational McDonald’s and Coca – Cola is to provide a much more positive experience to Colombians, which is why this strategy is the perfect opportunity to activate a new way of generating trading strategies, since it was not only sought to provide the experience to diners, but also to generate an active conversation on social networks.

Happiness and brands

Although it is a common theme to seek to impact brands through happiness and with the appeal to the most human emotions, no other companies know how to achieve it in a conscious and effective way; however, there are brands like Coca – Cola, which have taken this issue and brought it even close to perfection.

An example of this are campaigns such as the one carried out in Romania, with which it seeks to actively encourage consumers and society in general, to value the joys and small things in life, this because Romania is in one of the the first steps within the countries with the least happiness in the world.

The activation has a video that reveals the reason that led both Coca-Cola and McDonald’s to want to develop this new strategy within the Latin American country.



