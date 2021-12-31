If just a few days ago the Fortnite store was full of Marvel superheroes, the game has now presented its last collaboration of the year with Cobra Kai, Netflix series that has just added its fourth season. Picking up on the action from the classic Karate Kid movies, the in-game item store has been filled with up to ten costumes, the Crane Technique emote, and more.

Hit first. Hit hard. Mercilessly. Represent your favorite Cobra Kai dojo with the new Cobra Kai set! pic.twitter.com/DIKHpZWLBd – FortniteES (@FortniteIS) December 31, 2021

All Fortnite x Cobra Kai cosmetics

KO Karate Bundle (includes Glorious Crane skin, Tatami Master skin, Shuto Raider skin, Commander Keri skin, and Captain Kata skin): 2,000 V-Bucks

Dojo Showdown Bundle (includes Karateka Jones skin, Dojo Defender skin, Gi Guardian skin, Black Belt Combatant skin, and Kumité Contender skin): 2,000 V-Bucks

Cobra Kai Equipment Bundle (includes The Crane Technique emote, Miyagi’s Teachings backpack accessory, Cobra Coin backpack accessory, Dojo Logo collecting tool, and Curse of the Cobra collecting tool): 1,500 V-Bucks

Glorious Crane Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Tatami Master Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Commander Keri Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Shuto Raider Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Captain Kata Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Skin Jones Karateka: 800 V-Bucks

Dojo Defender Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Guardian Skin with Gi: 800 V-Bucks

Black Belt Combatant Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Kumité Contender Skin: 800 V-Bucks

The Crane Technique Gesture: 300 V-Bucks

Backpacking accessory Miyagi’s Teachings: 400 V-Bucks

Backpacking accessory Cobra coin: 200 V-Bucks

Dojo Logo Gathering Tool: 800 V-Bucks

Curse of the Cobra Harvest Tool: 800 V-Bucks

Epic Games could be working on a no-build game mode for Fortnite

Of course, it is quite a surprise that Fortnite ends the year with one more collaboration. Now, we will have to wait to see if DOOM ends up becoming the next.

Related topics: Fortnite

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe