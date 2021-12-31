If just a few days ago the Fortnite store was full of Marvel superheroes, the game has now presented its last collaboration of the year with Cobra Kai, Netflix series that has just added its fourth season. Picking up on the action from the classic Karate Kid movies, the in-game item store has been filled with up to ten costumes, the Crane Technique emote, and more.
Hit first. Hit hard. Mercilessly.
Represent your favorite Cobra Kai dojo with the new Cobra Kai set! pic.twitter.com/DIKHpZWLBd
All Fortnite x Cobra Kai cosmetics
- KO Karate Bundle (includes Glorious Crane skin, Tatami Master skin, Shuto Raider skin, Commander Keri skin, and Captain Kata skin): 2,000 V-Bucks
- Dojo Showdown Bundle (includes Karateka Jones skin, Dojo Defender skin, Gi Guardian skin, Black Belt Combatant skin, and Kumité Contender skin): 2,000 V-Bucks
- Cobra Kai Equipment Bundle (includes The Crane Technique emote, Miyagi’s Teachings backpack accessory, Cobra Coin backpack accessory, Dojo Logo collecting tool, and Curse of the Cobra collecting tool): 1,500 V-Bucks
- Glorious Crane Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Tatami Master Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Commander Keri Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Shuto Raider Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Captain Kata Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Skin Jones Karateka: 800 V-Bucks
- Dojo Defender Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Guardian Skin with Gi: 800 V-Bucks
- Black Belt Combatant Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- Kumité Contender Skin: 800 V-Bucks
- The Crane Technique Gesture: 300 V-Bucks
- Backpacking accessory Miyagi’s Teachings: 400 V-Bucks
- Backpacking accessory Cobra coin: 200 V-Bucks
- Dojo Logo Gathering Tool: 800 V-Bucks
- Curse of the Cobra Harvest Tool: 800 V-Bucks
Of course, it is quite a surprise that Fortnite ends the year with one more collaboration. Now, we will have to wait to see if DOOM ends up becoming the next.
