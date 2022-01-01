The arrival of the long-awaited fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’ was accompanied by the certainty that this beloved series of Netflix it will have at least a fifth batch of episodes. His future is not assured beyond that, but at least we know that this fiction created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg has not yet come to an end.

Next we are going to review everything that is already known about the fifth season of ‘Cobra Kai’. As is usual in this type of article, the content will be updated as the platform or one of those involved in the series announces news in this regard.

Watch out for season 4 spoilers from here

The history

Defeat at the tournament has forced Daniel and Johnny to stop serving as senseis, but Chozen’s unexpected return at the end of season four suggests that Cobra Kai will not be allowed to control the valley.

In addition, it should be remembered that Terry Silver bribed the referee to ensure victory and that Tory discovers it, so we will have to see how he reacts to it. Everything indicates that initially he will resist accepting it but that, sooner or later, he will end up confessing.

On the other hand, Silver has betrayed Kreese, leading to the latter’s arrest. It was his way of getting rid of what he believes to be his weak point, thus offering entry into Cobra Kai to Stingray in return. There are many things that could be turned against the character played by Thomas Ian Griffith And I imagine that the fifth season will focus on seeing how it ends up falling apart.

Another important front is knowing what will happen to Miguel. Remember that Xolo Maridueña He signed a few months ago to play Blue Beetle in a movie for HBO Max about the DC superhero, although that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with his character’s subplot. Still, chances are, it won’t take us too long to hear from him.

The cast





Everything indicates that the main protagonists of ‘Cobra Kai’ will make an appearance again in the fifth season of the series. Come on, we can give the returns of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand. Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith, Griffin Santopietro or Jaden Labady.

There is some more doubt in the case of Maridueña, but I think we can also take her participation for granted, although perhaps in a smaller role than usual until now. In return, Yuji okumoto should be a major presence like Chozen, being in the air that is the only big comeback heading into the fifth season. And is that ‘Cobra Kai’ has specialized in bringing back mythical characters from the ‘Karate Kid’ saga, has the time come for Julie Pierce to Hilary swank played in ‘The New Karate Kid’?

Trailer, poster and images

At the moment nor no image has been released of this fifth season, much less a trailer. We will be careful to include anything that appears officially here.

Everything indicates that the wait will be short again, since the filming of the fifth season began in September and has ended this same month of December. Bear in mind that the fourth finished its recording in April 2021 and we have been able to see it before the year comes to an end. To keep that rhythm, August 2022 seems like a likely release dateBut don’t be surprised if it ends up taking a little longer.