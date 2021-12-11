There is little left for the fourth season from Cobra Kai to Netflix, the long-awaited return of the series is just around the corner, as it will be available from December 31st on the stream platform.

After a long wait and having left us with several theories about what is coming for our dear Jhonny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, now together joining forces against the characteristic personality of Jhon Kreeese, which always brings new problems for the poor by Jhonny.

That is to say, even more so if we delve into his difficult adolescence which could have been more bearable if not for the bad advice of his sensei, but hey, since what is done is done and without the intention of deviating further, let us also remember that This 2021 we begin with season 3 and we will close it with the fourth installment, and as the long-awaited day arrives, we will carefully observe the trailer that they have given us and look for new indications that Cobra Kai is in store for us on this occasion.

After several attempts to intimidate Jhonny and bring Daniel’s old fears back, perhaps you too are wondering … How long can peace last between this dysfunctional pair? He teaches how to polish and wax, the other as he trains with Jhonny’s “Bad-ass” style, we just want them to be able to focus on their similarities and not on their old rivalries this time.

So let’s hope they train enough, or at least enough, to put a stop to Kreese with his already customary vice of misguiding the youth.

And it is that in this preview we are left with a Kreese with his merciless gaze, talking to his Cobras and saying: “Our rivals have allied themselves, they want to combine their styles to defeat us”, so it will not be a simple battle and probably, neither just the one that we will observe in the Karate tournament under 18 in All Valley.

So we stick with what Robby said: “It doesn’t matter how you fight, it matters how it works.”