The end of the year for Netflix was a resounding success. The premiere of the fourth season of Cobra Kai it immediately became a hit with the public and critics. Especially when the highly anticipated third season delivered on its promise. New characters and settings were added to the classic story of the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. And while the series continues to be an ingenious exercise in nostalgia, it is clear that it points towards something more ambitious.

With a fifth season already confirmed, the plot seems to have every intention of exploring its exciting cliffhanger end of season. But now, the producers have made it clear that Cobra Kai it is more than a phenomenon. It is also a cleverly told story that will take a little longer than planned. Its creators have ensured that their vision of what will happen – or not – in history, will run to at least a sixth season.

That’s great news for fans, who can now expect all conflicts to be resolved appropriately. In particular, because it ensures that the series will have an ending in accordance with the expectations it has raised. As if that wasn’t enough, based on what Josh Heald commented for Collider, there is already a possible ending to the plot. Quite a relief for fans who feared an abrupt ending to the plot.

Cobra Kai breaks that dangerous Netflix tradition

During the last five years, a considerable number of fans frequently complained about the intespective Netflix cancellations. Which includes a good number of popular series that ended with a season or two. From the popular and beloved Sense8 from the Wachowski sisters, to the mysterious AO. Netflix’s decisions about the continuity of its popular stories has always been a matter of debate.

Therefore, Heald’s statements not only encourage fans, but make it clear that Cobra Kai it is more than a passing phenomenon. The creator was emphatic and, as he declared, the story goes beyond the idea of ​​temporary success. “We have planned what the end of the series will be like. And we’re writing past season 5“, said to Collider.

Of course, with Netflix nothing is entirely certain and Heald made it clear that this first line about the end of the series “it could change”. According to the creator, one of the high points of Cobra Kai it is his ability to transform himself as his narrative grows stronger. “(The different stories in the series) have changed at times, but at the same time that doesn’t affect the final plan. However, it’s fun to see new characters and stories being born and letting them lead the way sometimes. ”

With season four still in the limelight and certain of an ending, the popularity of Cobra Kai it is more than deserved. With its ten chapters of just half an hour, the series has proven to be an interesting prodigy of intelligence and good work. In particular, by use the phenomenon of nostalgia without abusing it and open new places for original dimensions of its original premise. What awaits us for the seasons yet to be released? It only remains to wait.