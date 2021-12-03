Actress Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill to Marvel Studios, as her character continues to be very important to the Cinematic Universe.

Cobie smulders debuted in the movie The Avengers (2012) and although it has generally had small roles, we have seen it in such important installments as Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), the series Agents of SHIELD, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). They have now confirmed that they will return to Secret Invasion, the series that will premiere in Disney plus in 2022.

So we can see Cobie smulders What Maria Hill next to Samuel L. Jackson What Nick fury and Ben mendelsohn What Talos. In addition, other actors that make up the cast are Emilia clarke, Olivia colman, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley ben-adir, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott and Tony mccarthy.

What is Secret Invasion about?

For now we have few details of the plot, but we know that the skrulls They have been creeping into different levels of the United States government for years thanks to their ability to transform and resemble humans. But for millennia the Skrull Empire It was very powerful and some of its members want to invade Earth to regain their lost status. Therefore, there will be some of these aliens who will be in favor of humanity and others against. So it will be interesting to find out how they handle the situation Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), since the last time we saw him was in a spaceship and we do not know in what situation he is Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Because in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) we discovered that it has been replaced by a Skrull.

So there is a possibility that Cobie smulders and Samuel L. Jackson, do not interpret in Secret invasion to Maria Hill already Nick fury, but beSkrulls with the appearance of these characters.

Are you eager to see Secret Invasion? Hopefully soon they give us its release date in Disney plus.