Coahuila registers 97,178 cases and 7,556 deaths since the start of the pandemic

Narrative | Friday, November 26, 2021

Actually in Coahuila there is a total of 97,178 people infected by the new coronavirus from the first positive, according to the latest official data corresponding to the November 26.

In total there are 7,556 deaths in the region as a consequence of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic and in the last day no new deaths have been certified in the territory.

Mexico does not register new deaths from coronavirus

COVID-19 leaves now 3,876,391 cases contagion in Mexico, with 1,312,515 of them currently assets and 293,449 deceased, according to the latest data for the November 26. In addition, a total of 2,270,427 people have already recovered since the first contagion in the country.

Most affected places in Mexico

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the coronavirus crisis are:

Mexico City, with 982,549 contagions and 40,086 dead, the region with the highest numbers at the moment.

Mexico state, with 378,402 contagions and 44,318 Dead people.

New Lion, with 206,624 contagions and 13,368 Dead people.