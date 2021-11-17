Although it is true that, unlike combustion cars, when they circulate they do not expel harmful particles, they do generate pollution in their manufacturing process or in the production of electricity that moves them. In any case, their overall figures are much lower than those of fuel-fueled cars.

Are they cleaner cars or not?

The answer is that it depends. It is true that the emissions of making an electric car are higher than that of its combustion counterpart. The main problem lies in the extraction of the minerals necessary for the batteries and their manufacture. These processes require a higher energy consumption.

To this, we must add that at present most of the batteries come from China, a country whose electricity generation comes from non-renewable sources. Something that European brands are willing to change. In fact, Volkswagen already has its own battery factory in Europe.

The turning point from which an electric car offsets emissions of a gasoline or diesel, they vary depending on factors such as the country where the battery and the vehicle were manufactured, as well as the destination where it will be driven. Also, in some cases, today this balance is reached at 20,000 km and in others at 120,000 km. But in any case, it is important to know the concepts, they are the ones that will later give us the clues of the relationship of our electric car with consumption and CO2 emissions.

What are they

But let’s go to the beginning. To know this equivalence, it is well worth venturing into both concepts, even all three. Because if; the electric car has a direct relationship with consumption. Some may spend more and others less, but it even has factors that would make this fact even more efficient: a smoother driving, driving on the terrain, the use of air conditioning or multimedia systems …

Starting with the same vehicle, this electrified car is one that is driven by a motor powered by an electrical power source which is subsequently transformed into kinetic energy. Currently, the most widely used technology is that of lithium ion batteries, although there are others. However, within this electrical aspect we can distinguish between three types of vehicles: 100% electric, plug-in hybrid and extended autonomy electric.

For what has to do with the consumption, what you spend (how much you do every 100 km), you should know that here there are no more liters, but everything is measured in kWh, the unit of battery capacity. Therefore, without telling us that the battery of a Hyundai Ioniq is 72 kWh would be the same as saying that the tank of a Cayenne is 80 liters. To know a little more, those 72 kWh means that this battery is capable of storing the energy that a 72 kW motor would consume running at full capacity for an hour.

And then there are emissions. These are the ones that expel CO2 into the atmosphere. We had always seen that a diesel or gasoline emitted large amounts of pollutants, and the truth is that this is the case. But, the electric car too. Because it is true that the electrified is propelled by the electricity stored in its batteries and does not generate emissions. However, the obtaining process of electrical power does.

Obtaining process

The goal is for the result to be neutral; CO2 emissions equal to zero. However; To measure the emissions of polluting gases that a vehicle generates, the process becomes somewhat complex. Here they should be taken into account all stages of its useful life.

Since the raw materials of its components are extracted until it finishes circulating and is dismantled. Performing these calculations and results depend on each vehicle. This comes, in large part, from the Urban sprawl That has made for a greater reliance on the car.

All these trips require the burning of fuel and, therefore, produce greenhouse gases, which are what affect the increase in climate change. In general, the lighter a car is, the less energy it will need to work. There are various studies on the carbon footprint of electricity, such as the one carried out by the European Environment Agency. In it they analyzed the environmental impact of an electrified car, from the moment it is designed in the first sketches until it leaves the factory and begins to circulate.

What relationship do they have

The report left several clues about what we can expect from these new generation cars, and the truth is that the results are surprising, especially for those who had in mind that they did not emit harmful gases into the atmosphere. It is true, it is a carbon footprint that is far from that seen in conventional ones, but it must be taken into account.

Taking from source the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, through the Secretary of State for Energy, the average value of the emissions of electric vehicles in the generation of the energy necessary to propel them is of 108 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Taking into account that, according to the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of the Electric Vehicle (Aedive), an electric vehicle consumes an average of 15 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometers, the emissions generated to obtain it would be equivalent to 58 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled.

Influential factors

Like everything, each of these phases involves a series of factors that influence that final result. We are talking about a series of causes that would do because in the end, although in operation this type of vehicle does not present as much consumption or emissions in motion as a combustion one does, at the time of its creation, as we have seen, it has an impact on a direct way.

Variables such as design, power, even the year you are in come into play here: with how fast technology advances, the most normal thing is that they are released every year more efficient models, something to keep in mind especially if you are debating between a car of the year or a model that has been on the market for some time.

Long or short distances

The first factor that we have to pay attention to when knowing the consumption of our electric car and the emissions it can emit, is the type of tour. It is not the same to travel 500 or 600 kilometers by highway, than to do it on roads in worse condition and for much shorter distances.

The way we do it, its frequency, is also important. If we are to contemplate very long routes through roads that are not always completely up to date, we may find ourselves in situations that put your autonomy to the limit and, therefore, to the rest of the electrical system.

Because if this happens, we may be able to force the machine, which it also does because, in the end, CO2 emissions are higher, even with the same electric car and consumption. This being the case, the case may come when the option is more that of needing a hybrid vehicle.

Motor power

At the same time, the engine will also have to be considered. Because the energy a vehicle consumes to be charged depends fundamentally on the engine it has. In a small vehicle, especially if it is urbanites for the city, its battery can be around 40 kWh per 100 kilometers autonomy.

Or what is the same; there are those who need the same power as many household appliances that we have at home. This means that you will be able to plug it in without problems, sometimes you will not even have to change the contracted power at home.

There are models that have received great comments for their efficiency: in kilometers and money, we are talking about 260 kilometers for 2.40 euros. We see it in the Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe … Obviously, models with a larger engine, designed for more intensive use, will have a higher consumption.

Size

Another factor is the size of the car. It is not the same as a vehicle with higher benefits, with much more efficient batteries, with greater autonomy, large-caliber powers and much higher yields, than doing it with vehicles where all these characteristics are lower. But that’s not why the seconds can be worse, far from it.

In fact, in a smaller electric, the consumption will also be quite lower, which will do because the CO2 emissions can be lower. Therefore, no; not all models will demonstrate it in the same way. Thus, a larger car requires a larger electrical charge and it will consume more light.