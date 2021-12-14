EFE.- The National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) started its two days of protests and camping in Mexico City on Monday to demand that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resume the dialogue tables on the conditions of teachers.

More than a thousand members of this union from all over the country walked through the center of the capital until they reached the Zócalo, where the National Palace is located, the government building and residence of the President of Mexico.

They settled in the place with the main claim of recovering the dialogue with the Government and to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the formation of the organization, which has had a great role in the country since its inception.

“The most urgent thing is for the Government to open the dialogue tables that it already had with the CNTE, because it has closed them for a year and has not listened to us again,” José Juan Rodríguez, a primary school teacher in the eastern state, told Efe. from Veracruz.

Last December 9 was the last dialogue table between the Executive and the CNTE, which for 18 months before had been demanding demands from the sector such as salary increases or fixed positions for interns in said meetings.

Lee: Michoacán, up to date in payments to teachers, says Ramírez Bedolla

The reason, Sabino González, a high school teacher in Mexico City, considered, was ideological differences.

“There were discrepancies, because the government hoped that the organization, which is dissident and on the left, would support its project, which is supposedly on the left, but obviously there are discrepancies,” he told Efe.

His partner Rodríguez said that during the 18 months in which there was dialogue, they felt heard, but the material advances never came.

For this reason, they will be installed in the Zócalo demanding that communication be opened again and thus seek agreements on their main claims, among which is the request to deliver places to “colleagues who have been acting for years” and do not have the same rights than other education workers.

The union members set up a stage in front of the National Palace and there they were shouting slogans and demanding dialogue. Furthermore, they reported that tonight they will camp in the Zócalo to continue their activities tomorrow.

A long distance race

And it is that the education sector movement has from its inception with great support and convening power.

Do not miss: Nonsense, compare CIDE conflict with 68: AMLO

For Laura Torres, a pedagogue in the State of Mexico, this persistence is due to the vocation of teachers.

“You have always brought your vocation, that despite the years we do not lose it. I am always reading and searching, I love my profession, I love children. We must not lose that interest, he shared.

Fernández agreed with her, but added that these marches are due to the fact that the different governments have not done their job.

“(We are here) unfortunately due to the inconsistency of the governments. There would be no need to be here if there were real solutions. We do not like having to leave work to demand that they give us what they should give us, “he said.

Sabino González, who has been teaching for 40 years, recalled that for them, education is not just any sector. “We have a vocation to serve, we like to be teachers, we see it as a service. We play an important role and, more than being employees, we are part of a process for Mexican society ”, he concluded.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector was one of the most affected, because between March 2020 and June 2021, face-to-face classes were canceled and teachers had to move their sessions with students to virtual.

The marches were reproduced in other parts of the country where the demands were the same.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed