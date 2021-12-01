Because it was not aligned with its current extraction development plan, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) did not authorize the 2022 Work Program and its budget to the main private hydrocarbon producer in Mexico, the Anglo-French Perenco.

The program corresponds to the Santuario-El Golpe land field, located in the Southeast Basins, off the coast of Tabasco, operated by Perenco, but which is in partnership with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), since it is a Shared Production Contract .

Despite having a higher oil and gas production than originally envisaged, the CNH considered that its program was not consistent with the development plan, since the drilling of wells contemplated for this year has not been executed and is not included for next year; In addition, it is considering a lower investment, since 154.7 million dollars were planned, but it was modified to 86.5 million.

In addition, the oil company is changing the characteristics of the infrastructure to be developed and is not considering the construction of the Sanctuary Complex.

“With respect to the budget associated with PT (Work Program) 2022 presented by the operator, it was considered that it is not consistent, in general terms, with the execution of the amounts corresponding to the activities approved for the exercise of the budget associated with the work program. above ”, indicated the CNH.

Santuario-El Golpe is one of the assignments that Pemex migrated to a partner contract to benefit from a better tax regime and attract investment for its development.

In principle, the partner was Petrofac, but Perenco acquired 49% of the company in 2018 and kept the fields it operated in collaboration with Pemex.

CNH Commissioner Alma América Porres Luna pointed out that it is important to have a modification of the current development plan for this field in order to bring it to fruition, which was approved in December 2018.

Although Perenco has tried to modify it on two occasions, the CNH has rejected them, since it considers that the technical elements that support it have not been presented, so they have to redefine their extraction plan considering all the variables.

“It is not clear to me what is really happening, they are with production above the plan, with which, well I would think they are very happy, very satisfied that they are meeting their expectations, however, they have not drilled the wells , (…) The answer is because they have nothing to do with production, so when we see the infrastructure we see that they are not developing it, ”said Commissioner Héctor Moreira.

In this sense, the CNH points out that it is also important for Perenco to reach an agreement with Pemex, since this is not maximizing the value of the hydrocarbons that are in that field.

According to the Mexican Association of Hydrocarbon Companies (Amexhi) in terms of production, Perenco is the private company that produces the most in Mexico.

