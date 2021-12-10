The National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) approved the work program and its 2022 budget for the Ek-Balam field of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in shallow waters off the coast of Campeche, the amount is 828.7 million of dollars.

This field is an assignment that Pemex migrated to a contract without a partner to obtain better tax benefits, although this project has suffered delays, the CNH assured that the plan of the activities of the State productive company is maintained.

“This is a very nice example that due to the changes they made and the delay, (…) the plan remains the same, in other words: the program changes, but the plan does not change, they are the same activities with the same budget and on other dates, ”said CNH commissioner Héctor Moreira.

For 2022, Pemex estimates a production in Ek-Balam of 31.9 million barrels of oil and 7.53 billion cubic feet of gas.

The approved budget is for 828.7 million dollars with an investment program of 365.5 million dollars.

51.5% of the budget would be used for hydrocarbon production, 44.8% for development activities and 3.7% for abandonment.

The work program for next year is: the drilling of 6 wells, the execution of 6 completions, 8 major and 15 minor repairs.

Regarding infrastructure will continue with the execution of the laying of 9 pipelines and the construction of the Balam-TA2 platform and other works to be carried out on some platforms in the contractual area.

“Derived from the analysis presented, it is proposed to the Governing Body of this Commission resolve in a favorable direction the work program and budget for fiscal year 2022, (…) Presented by the operator Pemex Exploración y Producción ”, determined the CNH.

