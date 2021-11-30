According to the CDNH, several relatives of Mario Aburto have also been tortured since 1994 (Photo: Eloy Valtierra / Cuartoscuro)

A new advance was made this Monday in the reopening of the case of Mario Aburto, the confessed murderer of the former presidential candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in 1994, Luis Donaldo Colosio.

Through a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) released an extensive report on the torture that Aburto has suffered since his arrest in Lomas Taurinas, Tijuana, after being identified as the person who shot the Mexican politician in the head.

According to the information issued, new documents, expert opinions and testimonies were integrated that the authorities in charge of the case let pass or eliminated, as an interview that CNDH personnel allegedly conducted on April 12, 1994 that “does not appear in the official investigation or in any follow-up file on the complaint,” since, they reported, it was never formally integrated, nor was it informed to Aburto who was recorded in that meeting.

Likewise, this institution was able to confirm that Mario Aburto was tortured since his arrest on March 23, 1994, as well as some members of his family, repeatedly until recent years.. This unacceptable situation was known to the authorities, those responsible for the official investigation and the National Commission itself, however it was minimized and disallowed in order to uphold the official version of the “lone murderer.”

Mario Aburto allegedly pleaded guilty due to the torture he suffered by the authorities (Photo: Facebook / David Munguia Velez)

“To the accumulation of deficiencies, omissions and violations of due process that occurred during the investigation of the murder of the then presidential candidate, this circumstance is added that makes it mandatory to review the case, and offer justice and truth not only the victims, among whom the family of the murdered must be included in a preponderant way, but also the entire Mexican society, “the CNDH said in its statement.

Mario Aburto never made reference to the torture he received since his apprehension more than 27 years ago, but rather confirmed it during his statement before the First District Judge in the State of Mexico, on April 29, 1994, which reduced credits before the Special Deputy Attorney’s Office in charge of clarifying the case.

“The truth is that from the moment of his arrest in Lomas Taurinas and several times during the first interrogations V (Aburto) dI said that he was not responsible for the events and that he was being tortured and pressured to incriminate himself, and no one ever paid any attention to him.”, Said the institution.

The CNDH asked the Prosecutor’s Office and the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Readaptation to issue a response in this regard (Photo: Special)

Another irregularity that the CNDH found was the dthat accreditation of some statements made by witnesses and participants of torture. Likewise, the information contained in the various medical examinations that Aburto underwent between the time of his arrest and his admission to CEFERESO 1 in Almoloya, between March 23 and 25, 1994, was skewed.

Finally, the CNDH affirmed that this is the “beginning of truth and justice” in the case of Colosio’s murder, therefore asked the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Readaptation to issue a response in this regard so that the whole country knows its position and possible actions.

“It is the conviction of this Autonomous Constitutional Body that the time has come to make way for the truth. And not only because it is a relevant fact of the past whose apparent resolution left in most of society a feeling of disappointment, frustration and impunity, but because they are events that can be repeated and that affect current and very active interests in the present ”, they sentenced.

