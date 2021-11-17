The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) imposed three sanctions on the Oxxo chain, owned by Femsa, which add up to a total amount of 1 million 490,016 pesos.

According to the regulator, two penalties are for 730,400 pesos because the convenience store failed to comply with the general provisions of article 95 Bis of the General Law of Organizations and Auxiliary Credit Activities, applicable to money transmitters.

While, the third fine, in the amount of 29,216 pesos, it was because “it limits the delivery of resources to the designated beneficiary and / or it is not ensured that the resources are deposited to accounts in the name of the designated beneficiary.”

In the three cases, the Commission specifies that the year of concurrence was in 2016, also that the three sanctions are challengeable by the company.

In this regard, Oxxo indicated that it does not give statements on open procedures.

According to the CNBV, Oxxo is the main banking correspondent in the country, Since of the 43,397 points to make payments or transfers in operation at the end of 2019, the chain represented 43% by adding 20,962.

The convenience store chain is the main source of income for the Mexican Femsa, which in the third quarter of this year achieved sales of 50,808 million pesos, which represented 35.6% of the company, which amounted to 142,443 million pesos.

As of September 30, 2021, Oxxo had a total of 19,997 stores throughout the Mexican Republic, as well as other Latin American countries, after it began its expansion in 2009 and opened its doors in Colombia, while in 2017 it gave the I jump to Chile, in 2018 to Peru and last year to Brazil after their Raízen alliance.

