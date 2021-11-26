Dressed in their characteristic red jumpsuit and Salvador Dalí mask, the robbers of “La Casa de Papel” stormed Danone’s offices to stay with all the Oikos and make the audience fall in love with its advertising creativity in a marketing strategy that not only follows the trend of the moment, but also understands the digital consumer and becomes part of their environment with interactive actions.

“I am Carla, the Community Manager of Oikos, and I have been kidnapped by the gang”, This is how the video that the brand uploaded to its social networks begins and, in a few days, it has already reached more than 790 thousand views.

“But there is one thing that the teacher did not count on, the Community Managers we always do extra hours “, concludes the woman in the singular spot.

“It is the first time that we collaborate with a brand with such an impact; everyone loves ‘La Casa de Papel’ and we felt that we had to do a campaign to match. For Carla the perfect plan is to save the Oikos, for us it is to enjoy our favorite series with our favorite dessert”, Explained Anna Serra, Brand Manager by Oikos.

The Community Manager of the video was starred by Aida Albesa, the true CM of the brand, who transmits every week on social networks how his plan is progressing to return the Oikos to the population and get the fans of “La Casa de Papel” more than 800 free products, with the support of the Olympic athlete Saúl Craviotto and the influencers Luc Loren and Juan Amodeo.

“The Perfect Plan” responds to Danone’s publicity launch that, although it was initially intended only for the digital environment; However, thanks to the success obtained in such a short time, the video can now also be seen on European television accompanied by a 10-second commercial in which the band is in a safe full of Oikos, as if it were gold .

Along with the campaign, which has been applauded for its originality on social networks such as Instagram and Twitter, Danone has decorated more than 10,000 points of sale with refrigerators that simulate safes and announced that, as part of the advertising activation, it will raffle 2 Smart TV a week and will give away 100,000 agendas until the end of the year to its most frequent consumers.

Creativity and trend

“The perfect plan” It is a campaign inspired by one of the most famous streaming series in recent years; was developed by creative agencies Onion and VMLY & R, planned by Mediacom and iProspect, with a strategy of influencers from SamyRoad, produced at point of sale by Trespuntzero and with a public relations department of Tinkle.

This is the first time that Danone collaborates with Netflix internationallyAlthough the campaign was launched this week in Spain, it will also have a presence in Germany, Italy and Portugal.

And as if that weren’t enough, for the Spanish public the brand has created five different designs on the labeling of its products, inspired by “La Casa de Papel”, which can be found in practically all the supermarkets of these entities since the beginning of November. and until the end of December.

