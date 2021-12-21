The Aeroméxico community manager negotiates with a user to make possible a reunion with your partner.

Social networks have proven their importance and opportunity to enhance the image of brands in the digital world, due to the high influx of users that can result in a considerable level of traffic. According to the study of Digital 2021, currently 53 percent of the world’s population is already present in networks social, allowing companies to target their efforts to achieve an effective positioning in these digital spaces, in addition to following up on the questions or opinions of the users before the brands, as well as giving some communications or simply creating an online community, work carried out by the community managers.

The community management has proven to be one of the professions most valued by companies today to show their presence in social networks, since they are basically representing the company and giving the first interaction between brand / user, so that each mistake and hit by part of these will have a high impact on the perception of a specific user, in addition to the other thousands of people who come across said publication.

This is why sometimes community managers choose to carry out some strategies that allow them to improve their image when interacting with their followers, registering positive results.

A user in networks under the account of @rubespinosaa has shared his conversation with Aeromexico, whereand the brand negotiates with him to pay for his girlfriend’s trip in Mexico so that she can visit him as far as Madrid, Spain; To make this possible, the brand community manager He asks that his publication get 2 thousand comments using a particular hashtag, if he can achieve it in less than 6 hours, he would pay his girlfriend for the round trip

Even though that him Aeromexico community manager negotiates with the user In order to make their reunion a reality, the goal was not met, but the professional undoubtedly gave a lesson on how to take advantage of an opportunity to carry out a small promotional strategy.

Although one of the tasks of a good community manager is to be present in social networks and follow up on publications related to their brand, these professionals have ample opportunities to carry out a timely and effective strategy to position themselves in the current conversation, if they manage to take advantage of user publications and put them in their favor .

Currently there are countless brands present on social networks, but recently some of them have shown how to take advantage of the comments of the followers and use them to our advantage to make a small promotion, as was the Oxxo community manager who awarded a user with some coupons after he mentioned that his coffee was “the best in the world”, also improving the consumer experience by feeling that it was sponsored (also achieving a considerable number of interactions).

Brands have a good opportunity to promote and improve the perception of users in the digital world by constantly interacting on social networks, if they choose to reward them in some way and create dynamics that allow users to achieve better market / user engagement .

