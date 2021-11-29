

The Mexican Monterrey will play against the Egyptian Al Ahly, champion of Africa, in its premiere at the Club World Cup, which will be held from February 3 to 12 in the United Arab Emirates, and if it passes the crossing, it will meet the Brazilian Palmeiras in the semifinals.

FIFA held this Monday at its headquarters in Zurich the draw for the pairings, which will begin with the first-round duel between the local Al Jazira and New Zealand’s Auckland City, whose winner will meet in the quarterfinals at Al Hilal Saudi, competing as the winner of the Asian Champions League.

Whoever overcomes this confrontation will later meet the English Chelsea, last Champions League winner, in the semifinal round, in which the meeting between the Mexican Monterrey led by Javier Aguirre and the Brazilian Palmeiras, recent champion of the Copa Libertadores two days ago after beating Flamengo 2-1 can take place. The Brazilian team has raised its second consecutive Copa Libertadores, the third in its history.