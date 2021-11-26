Clove oil: uses, benefits and preparation at home

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Clove oil is a product that is derived from the clove tree, whose scientific name is Syzygium aromaticum. Its color can vary from colorless to light yellow and it stands out for its particular spicy aroma that is used for domestic and medicinal purposes. What does science say about its benefits?

A article disclosed through Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine lists this spice as “one of the most valuable” due to its composition. Specifically, it is a source of phenolic compounds such as eugenol, eugenol acetate and gallic acid, as well as caffeic acid and limonel, among others.

So far, the evidence has determined that This ingredient has potential as an antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antiviral. It is even used to relieve some infections. Next, we tell you more about its applications and we give you a recipe to prepare it at home.

Clove Oil Uses and Benefits

Eugenol, a substance contained in clove oil, appears to have a positive effect against various types of pain.

In traditional medicine, clove oil has been used as an adjuvant to reduce various types of pain. Its analgesic properties help control toothache and muscle ailments; in turn, its antimicrobial effects act against possible infectious agents that attack the body.

Antimicrobial effect

One of the main active compounds in cloves, eugenol, has been investigated for its potential as an antimicrobial. In a research disclosed through Brazilian Journal of Microbiology, clove oil was useful to combat pathogenic bacteria such as Escherichia coli and the Staphylococcus aureus.

In fact, the study concludes that this ingredient can be classified as an antimicrobial agent for external use. Even beyond bacteria, it seems that it acts against mold growth and yeasts.

Dental health

Linked to the previous benefit, the properties of clove oil for dental health should be noted in a special way. In a shared study in International Journal of Dentistry, this product helped prevent tooth erosion which is usually caused by the consumption of acidic beverages such as apple juice.

For its part, another research on Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research found that the components of clove oil make it one of the most effective options for inhibiting the growth of microorganisms that cause cavities.

Skin health

Both eugenol and other antioxidant compounds in clove oil are beneficial for the skin. According to a I study in Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Topical treatment with this oil is effective in relieving chronic itching. It is believed to also aid in healing and relief of skin infections.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant

Phenolic compounds such as eugenol have been shown to exert anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. A review of studies shared in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity found that this active ingredient in clove oil helps fight oxidative stress and inflammation. Therefore, in the medium and long term it is also associated with a lower risk of diseases.

Other possible uses of clove oil

Although some studies support the beneficial effects of clove oil, there is not enough evidence yet to consider it a first-line treatment for diseases. Anyway, in traditional medicine it has other interesting uses, such as the following:

Reduce toothache.

Calm the menstrual cramps.

Fight fungal infections of the nails or skin.

Fight halitosis.

Reduce muscle aches.

Stimulate circulation.

To calm digestive problems.

Decrease respiratory symptoms of colds and flu.

Reduce stress and anxiety.

Repel insects.

Beautify hair.

Possible side effects of clove oil

Clove oil is safe for most people when used sparingly and occasionally. Nevertheless, some may experience the following side effects:

Skin irritation: on sensitive skin it can cause burning and itching. To avoid major reactions, it is best to try it on a small area of ​​the skin. If after 12 hours there is no discomfort, it can be used without problem.

on sensitive skin it can cause burning and itching. To avoid major reactions, it is best to try it on a small area of ​​the skin. If after 12 hours there is no discomfort, it can be used without problem. Allergy: Although it is not common, some people have an allergy to clove oil. Its symptoms include skin rashes, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, digestive upset, and fainting. In these cases, it is best to go to the doctor.

Although it is not common, some people have an allergy to clove oil. Its symptoms include skin rashes, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, digestive upset, and fainting. In these cases, it is best to go to the doctor. Drug interactions: it should not be taken simultaneously with anticoagulants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Among other things, its use is not recommended in case of ulcers, pregnancy, recent surgeries or bleeding disorders.

How to prepare clove oil at home?

Preparing clove oil requires only three ingredients.

Right now, clove oil is available in drug stores and herbal stores. However, it can also be made by hand with a high-quality oil base, such as olive.

Ingredients:

250 ml of olive oil.

1 tablespoon of cloves (15 g)

1 glass jar with lid.

Instructions

First, add the cloves to the jar and cover them with the olive oil. Then cover the preparation and store it in a cool, dark place for 20 days. During this time, stir the container from time to time so that everything is well integrated. When ready, strain the preparation and pack it again.

How to use

Dampen a cotton ball with the oil and apply it to your teeth when you experience pain. You can repeat this action every 2 or 3 hours if necessary.

Take a small amount of the oil and rub it on the areas where you experience pain or inflammation. To this end, use it 2 or 3 times a day.

Dilute a teaspoon of the oil in half a glass of warm water to gargle and fight bad breath.

Rub the oil on areas of the skin that you want to heal or recover. Avoid using it on open wounds.

What is there to remember about clove oil?

In natural medicine, clove oil is a widely used product for reducing ailments, fighting inflammation, and controlling or preventing infections. However, it is not a first-line treatment when it comes to health problems. Its use should be reserved for specific or minor cases.

Any infection, dental disease, injury or illness should be treated by a specialist doctor. Although clove oil can be used to reduce symptoms, its application should be moderate, only as a supplement.

