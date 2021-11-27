“I am in charge of the 2030 Agenda in the Ministry of Economy and I raise my hand to make synergy in this: to invite to make a movement of mayors and governors and we begin to take actions to develop, from the local, the scheme for the promotion of the STEM territories ”, said the secretary during her participation in the National STEM Congress 2021: from speech to action.

In a scenario of semiconductor shortage, added the official, it becomes urgent to promote research issues and acceleration of processes for the use of technology. “I don’t see a world that can walk at a faster pace if it isn’t hand in hand with STEM.”

Ulrika Wahl, representative of the Latin American regional office of the Siemens Stiftung international foundation, described the idea of ​​creating an articulation network in diverse territories as “very interesting”. “If this has mayors and governors, it will be an exercise that will attract a lot of attention and a lot of desire to participate. From now on, count on us ”, he pointed out.

Guillermo Fernández de la Garza, Minister of Innovation in Education and Science (Innovec), said that this effort can be added to what is already being done in states such as Tamaulipas and Veracruz, through the Undersecretariat of Education.

“Speaking of articulating, let’s articulate. The secretary and I already said I am committed to my part ”, said Blanca Juana Morera, general director of Expansión Publishing, who served as moderator of the closing forum of the National STEM 2021 Congress.

The federal official spoke to Expansión and asked Blanca Juana Morera to organize a dialogue table with young people between 10 and 20 years old. “It is not possible that in the 2030 agenda we do not have young people, people under 20 years old,” he lamented.