Last month Mojang announced his intention to extend the life of Minecraft Dungeons with a new season system and we already know when the first one will begin. With the name of Cloudy Climb, this new batch of content and challenges will be officially activated next December 14th.

Thanks to it, a few new features will be added, among which there will be weekly challenges and a new mode that will be about The Tower, a kind of roguelike-shaped dungeon in which you will have to cross 30 different floors made up of enemies and final bosses to defeat. The difficulty in them will increase and we will never know exactly what the threats to defeat will be.

Along with this, another of the biggest novelties will be the addition of adventure pass which will be used to unlock pets, emoticons, skins and much more as you level up. You will find all this in its paid version, although a free pass will also be enabled with which access to different rewards will be given.

Even so, Mojang wanted to highlight that none of the rewards will affect the gameplay and they will simply be cosmetic items. Starting next month you will be able to discover it on your own while the company will continue to work on more content and seasons that will be published for next year.