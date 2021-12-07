Although employment in Mexico is recovering after the crisis generated by the pandemic, younger entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly unemployed due to the closure of their own businesses.

In the third quarter of 2019, this cause of unemployment affected 12,806 young people between the ages of 20 and 29 and 10,607 Mexicans between the ages of 30 and 39.

But for the third quarter of 2021, after the relative overcoming of the COVID-19 pandemic, this cause of unemployment shot up 122% for the first group and 155% for the second; according to data from the National Occupation and Employment Survey carried out by Inegi.

Indeed, for the third quarter of 2021, young people between 20 and 29 years of age who stated that they were unemployed due to the closure of their own business reached 28,499 people.

This meant that the closure of the own business went from representing 1.54% of the causes of unemployment in this group, in the third quarter of 2019, to representing 3.12%, in the third quarter of 2021.

In total numbers, the pandemic caused Mexicans unemployed due to the closure of their businesses will go from 60,867 to 133,824 people, between the third quarter of 2019 and that of 2021.