Reuters.- The peso appreciated this afternoon against the Dollar decline following a US inflation report It included key data that the market waited for for future monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve, while the stock market snapped a four-session winning streak.

The peso was trading at 20.87 per dollar near the close of the session, with a gain of 0.33% compared to 20.9370 in the Reuters reference price on Thursday.

The dollar retreated as investors, who had been bracing for a much higher reading of inflation in the world’s largest economy, bet the released figures would not change the pace of interest rate hikes.

The weight continues to gain strength

“Both the general and the underlying were in line with market forecasts, which disappointed those who expected a higher level. This result supports the expectation that the Fed will announce a more accelerated decline in its asset purchases next week, ”said financial group Monex in a report.

The local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 0.05% to 51,213.48 points with a volume of 121.6 million securities traded.

The local market advanced in the past four sessions amid fewer concerns about the impact that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could bring to the global economy.

Both the peso and the stock market posted their second straight week with gains.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond rose one basis point to 7.33%, just as the 20-year rate was unchanged from the previous closing at 7.74%.

