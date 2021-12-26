This is difficult news to receive for those of us who grew up going to the arcade video game venues.

But little by little these meeting places are disappearing, and it is even more noticeable when their closure draws even more attention for being an inspiration to develop video games.

This is the case that brings us The Last of Us part II, not directly speaking, but fans of said video game titles, have raised their voices through Tweetr and some other social networks to attract attention and make us see that this is something that is already happening.

These are the arcade venues that inspired a scene in this video game, since the branch of Gameworks has closed its doors.

Since according to information from The Gamer, the chain of amusement centers with arcade rooms, Gameworks closed operations in the United States and on December 23, all its branches closed their doors.

This action became more relevant not only in the Arcade enthusiast scene, but in many video game fans and especially those who live in Seattle, Washington, since the Gameworks branch, known for years, was the inspiration for Naughty dog to make an Abandoned Arcade venue in the game.

So that makes us even more reference to The Last of UsSince said famous scene, it showed us how the place looked abandoned, as it was after years and years of deterioration.

Users showed their nostalgia for these establishments, remembering the pleasant moments they spent in one of their branches

Not only the stores of said franchise are disappearing, but it is something that happens around the world, and after knowing the closure of this branch, the inhabitants of Seattle who knew it for years lamented the end of an era, considering that the city is losing places of interest and this was one of them.

The reason why Gameworks closed its operations, by popular belief we could assume that it is the pandemic, which surely impacted him, giving a lethal blow from which said mark could not recover, and although there were signs of a return to normality, the rebound in infections with the Omicron variant of Covid -19, continues to keep us waiting for situations like this to stop happening.