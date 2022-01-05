Popcorn Time, the popular portal to watch pirated content from platforms such as Netflix, has definitively closed, as reported Bloomberg, who assures that the platform’s developers sent a statement announcing that the website is no longer available. On the main page of Popcor-ntime.tw, in addition, an image appears with the phrase “RIP”, along with his logo, which has been slightly redesigned to reflect his death. The image is also accompanied by a graphic showing the decrease in interest over time.

Popcorn Time, remember, allowed watch streaming content for free using a BitTorrent-based system, but with a much simpler process for the user. Instead of having to download the torrent and make use of third-party tools, Pocorn Time could reproduce the content in the highest possible quality from the web. Basically, it’s like you are accessing Netflix, but without having to pay for a subscription. The company even showed its concern at the growing popularity of this website when it was launched in 2014.

It is not the first time that the one known as the “Pirate Netflix” has closed its doors. In fact, the web has been disabled several times because of different legal problems. One of them was in 2015, when the team that developed the portal decided to abandon the project, supposedly due to legal pressure.

Will Popcorn Time return?

Although the developers of Popcorn Time have not given many details about the closure of the website, it is possible that the platform will be available again in a few months. Something that has already happened on the multiple occasions in which the portal ceased to be operational. It must also be taken into account that the creators of this website decided to make it open source, so it is likely that more alternatives created by other users will appear.

This time, yes, the situation seems to be somewhat different for Pocorn Time. Everything indicates that the portal has closed by the diminishing interest of consumers. While Popcorn Time is a good way to watch free content, platforms like Disney +, Apple TV + and other streaming services, offer a huge catalog of content at a very competitive price. Also adding convenience when playing a series, film or documentary on any device.