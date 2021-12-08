Lovers arcade gamesGet together, it’s time I heard the story of what could be: ‘The best new generation Arcade game‘. I am not exaggerating friend, it is serious when I tell you that you could be missing the opportunity to remember great moments of your childhood. I’m going to tell you the story of a game called Clockwork Aquario, which was forgotten, but his forgetfulness is the best thing that could happen to him.

Clockwork Aquario is a game developed by the Westone, a studio known for developing Wonder Boy. This studio had been off the radar for a long, long time, until Strictly Limited Games, determined not to let this beautiful title die, got the rights from Sega. With the help of the study ININ Games and former Westone team members have brought Clockwork Aquario to life.

Today, the game has taken on a new air, and a great one. The game has come to life and is better than anyone could hope for. The colors, movements, sounds and history within Clockwork Aquario, are the perfect balance for an arcade lover to spend hours (something like that) in the game.

What is Clockwork Aquario and why you should lend it “hours” of your time

Let’s cut to the chase, Clockwork Aquario is all you need after spending a few hours in your work chair, wondering why you didn’t buy the ham and cheese sandwich. Clockwork Aquario is a game that spent 30 years aging like good wineYes, whoever tells you that it was forgotten because of the problems that its developer went through, is crazy. This game has the perfect essence of a good game from the 90s.

Clockwork Aquario is an arcade game that took the best of the 90s and brought it to 2021, sounds, movements, those vibrant colors and slow animations; It’s all I needed in my life Every moment that I spent playing Clockwork Aquario It reminded me of my little childhood playing with my friends. The game is not as long as you think, you could get through the whole story in just 2 or 3 hours. Sure, if you are one of those who like to score as many points as possible.

Is it just another Arcade game?

Not at all, my dear simp of Samus, this game cannot be evaluated as one of the bunch. Clockwork Aquario has something special, I don’t know how to describe it, but there is something that makes this game very special, it could be that the three little characters are too cute, but at the same time rude, but at the same time daring; it’s crazy to describe. The point is that, although Clockwork Aquario shares similarity with hundreds of arcade games from the 90sIt has a rewarding touch.

Seeing the startup animation and how it changes as you go, is special. At times I felt like I was playing some kind of Snow Bros, but I was very wrong, it’s so much better. I can spend hours playing and feel like I want more. In fact, this is an important topic that I want to touch on, since it is interesting how the study has made you ask for more.

Gameplay faithfully based on the world of Arcade

Let’s see, playing with a giant lever and buttons in front of a television is great, the bad thing is losing and starting to spend your little coins taken from your mother’s purse (especially when you are 30 years old). The Clockwork Aquario developers solved this in the best way, gift credits. Wait friend, you will not have to use money to play Clockwork Aquario, do not panic.

The fact is that the developers have put in place an intelligent system of credits, which you can use as you did in the old arcades in your neighborhood. Like classic games, you will lose credits if you die, but with a trick. The developers thought that playing with only 9 credits could be disastrous for some players, that’s why they placed some gems that give you more credits, personally – I don’t think you need them.

Now, the game is very simple. You will only have 4 movement options. Up, down, left and right; They will be necessary to move through the beautiful and colorful levels of Clockwork Aquario. Of course, that is not all. Players will have three characters available for their adventures, they are Hack Rondo, Elle Moon and the robot Gash. Everyone is special in their own way, especially Gash (take care of Gash, seriously, take care of him). I reserve my comments on what you can do in the game, you will have to discover that for yourself.

Clockwork Aquario is the game that Arcade lovers had waited for

Coming here, all I have to say is: Clockwork Aquario has it all! I could give you some bad points, but I don’t see any that are relevant. Come on friend, it is an Arcade that took 30 years to arrive, its path has already been long and tiring enough to despise it. The game fulfills the highest requirement: ‘Be entertained’. From my chair, I can tell you that you will only win with this game.