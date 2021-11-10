There are serious public health problems in our country and in many cases results have not been achieved despite efforts. One of the biggest drawbacks is adherence to treatments because sometimes patients do not follow medical indications. But now with the support of technology it is already possible to maintain a long distance comunication. This is precisely what CLIVI is looking for, described as the first digital clinic specialized in diabetes in Mexico.

Current national panorama

In this sense, according to the National Health and Nutrition Survey, updated in 2018, in Mexico 10.3 percent of the population lives with type 2 diabetes. The publication only considers this type of disease in patients over 18 years of age. . Thus, there would be at least 8.6 million people who suffer from this condition that alters the quality of life.

But it should also be noted that for each patient diagnosed with diabetes there is another who suffers from it and does not know it. With this in mind, the true number could be as many as 17 million patients, and each year it is increasing.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), these figures could increase by the end of the decade, bringing the number of patients globally to 578 million.

CLIVI, a digital diabetes clinic

To reduce these alarming figures there is now a new alternative. This is CLIVI and among its novelties it has a comprehensive care plan for remote diabetes care. It includes within its benefits the CLIVI health care program called “CLIVI Free”. The benefit seeks to eliminate any excuse that a person diagnosed with diabetes may have. They can take care of their health in an easy and entertaining way from their cell phone, anywhere at no cost.

To achieve this, it is only necessary to comply with the registration in this link. By doing so immediately, you will be able to access the service for free. With this, you get another way to remotely support your patients.

The program has the following benefits: reminders to control blood glucose levels and body weight, access to monitoring charts, relevant content on diabetes, invitation to workshops and seminars with our medical team, advice and guides for the care of diabetes, and the possibility to ask questions of the CLIVI medical team.

This program allows registered patients to take care of their health, digitize their monitoring, to talk with health specialists 24/7, in addition to continuing their treatment from anywhere in the national territory.