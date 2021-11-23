One more year, the ADSLZone group awards together with clipset reach all screens as streaming. An event that arrives loaded with prizes and gifts with the intention that the greatest number of followers take their reward for all the support we receive. Retransmission that, as it happened last year, can be seen anywhere in the world.
This will start at 7:00 p.m. in Spain When will the awards ceremony of the XII edition of the ADSLZone Awards. Among them, focusing on the smartphone world that corresponds to us, we will find winners in categories such as the best premium mobile, best high-end, mid-range, gaming mobile, best design and even the smartwatches of the moment.
Where to see the awards
So as not to miss the streaming of the 2021 ADSLZone clipset awards, you must be attentive to clipset’s YouTube channel where you can already activate the reminder that will arrive just before 19:00 when the broadcast begins. Then you can enjoy a portion of the best technology, at which point you will be able to get gifts from all the sponsors.
Some prizes in which we will not only see categories based on smartphones, as we will also be able to see winners in the image and sound section, such as the best Smart TVs or headphones of the moment. Some awards spanning the entire technological world and that will correspond to the websites of the group that we form, made up of ADSLZone, HardZone, MovilZona, SoftZone, RedesZone, La Manzana Mordida or El Output.
If you were thinking of buying a technological product, perhaps it is a good time to write down ideas for Christmas or to take advantage of it during this Black Friday full of discounts. Well, you will have the opportunity to know which brands and which products have shown us throughout 2021 to be the best.
More than 60 gifts
This year we overcome ourselves with endless options to get you some of the gifts we have prepared. A wide variety of devices for the fastest, to get in the contests that will take place at the same time as the broadcast occurs through the ADSLZone Twitter. Carolina will explain all the mechanics to us, as well as what we have to do to be the fastest and meet the requirements to be able to release the latest technology for free just for being fans.
If you want to be aware of the more than 60 products that are going to be given away; where they will be included from smartphones, smart speakers, gaming packs or even smartwatches from Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei, Lenovo and an endless number of brands, you can go through social networks or the description of the YouTube direct, where all the details will be. In this way we celebrate with all of you the more than 17 years of life that the ADSLZone group has with the hope that there will be many more.