This will start at 7:00 p.m. in Spain When will the awards ceremony of the XII edition of the ADSLZone Awards. Among them, focusing on the smartphone world that corresponds to us, we will find winners in categories such as the best premium mobile, best high-end, mid-range, gaming mobile, best design and even the smartwatches of the moment.

Where to see the awards

So as not to miss the streaming of the 2021 ADSLZone clipset awards, you must be attentive to clipset’s YouTube channel where you can already activate the reminder that will arrive just before 19:00 when the broadcast begins. Then you can enjoy a portion of the best technology, at which point you will be able to get gifts from all the sponsors.

Some prizes in which we will not only see categories based on smartphones, as we will also be able to see winners in the image and sound section, such as the best Smart TVs or headphones of the moment. Some awards spanning the entire technological world and that will correspond to the websites of the group that we form, made up of ADSLZone, HardZone, MovilZona, SoftZone, RedesZone, La Manzana Mordida or El Output.