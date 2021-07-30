Following the end of the first season of Loki, the next MCU series to hit the Disney + streaming platform will be Hawkeye, starring the mythical Avenger Clint barton (Jeremy Renner). However, Hawkeye will not be alone in this new story, as he will meet the young archer Kate bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

«Kate is a 22 year old girl and is a big hawkeye fan«, has explained Renner to the EW medium. «She has wonderfully annoying and equally charming manners, because she is a fan of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the avalanche of problems that she brings into his life«.

How did the character of Kate Bishop come about?

The character of Kate Bishop was created in the 2000s through the comics of the young avengers. In her first appearance, Clint was dead, so she took Hawkeye’s mantle in his honor. However, the duo met and fought together in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s solo comic Hawkeye that ran from 2012 to 2015. This series portrayed the two Hawkeyes of different genders and generations teaching each other about fighting crime and life, as well as raising a wounded dog that Clint found.

Renner has taken it upon himself to welcome Steinfeld to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. «That was always my role. Apart from acting in the series, I was protecting her and giving her advice on how she goes with this type of cinema: green screen, superhero life, all that«Says Renner. «I just wanted to protect her, because there are so many physical things. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool things she’s capable of.«.

In this way, everything indicates that Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop will become an important character in the MCU. Viewers will be able to see it in Hawkeye, which premieres November 24 on Disney +, getting a new episode every Wednesday.