Clinical psychology is a branch of medicine that is aimed at the study and treatment of mental problems in patients. Their primary function is to take care of the community from suffering disorders that can directly affect the psychological system of society and seek to promote and prevent them.

It is a theory that has been established for many years and that at present and due to the number of situations that occurred due to the pandemic caused by the covid19 virus, has taken a lot of force, since it has been determined that the mental care of the population is just as important as physical and emotional care.

This branch of psychological medicine is divided into:

Psychodynamic theories, which are responsible for evaluating the behavior and psychological dynamics of patients, that is, it is a theory of clinical psychology that is responsible for evaluating all the content of an individual, where belief processes and even the mechanisms of defending. Its primary emphasis is the evaluation of conflicts in human life.

Cognitive-behavioral psychology, It is a procedure of clinical psychology that seeks to generate changes in behavior, thoughts, feelings and even negative situations in order to support patients to cope with situations in the short term. It is used mostly for patients with anxiety disorders or depression, so the treatment must be subjective to each individual.

This theory seeks to identify problematic situations or disorders that are attracting negative thoughts or actions in order to modify them to generate a higher quality of life.

Positive psychology, These types of theories are aimed at identifying pleasant or positive situations that the patient has had, managing to facilitate conflict resolution and significantly improve the quality of life of patients.

This sub-branch of clinical psychology seeks to motivate and potentiate a positive attitude among patients who suffer some difficulty in their day to day, that is, it is to use the tools that are at hand to manage conflict resolution while daily life is carried out in a more responsible way.

Main functions of clinical psychology_

Primarily this do psychological evaluation, which consists of obtaining information from the patient through various tools, where the most appropriate type of treatment will be determined depending on the answers obtained.

Then they should do the diagnosis, which is determined after completing the evaluation process, where the health professional gathers all the information obtained and, based on the manuals for the classification of mental illnesses, determines which is the best step to follow.

After this, a intervention, which consists mainly of executing techniques and using resources so that the patient and their relatives understand the current illness situation, in order to modify and change emotions and thoughts in order to have a better quality of life.