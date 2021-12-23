Video game addiction has generated some controversy since the World Health Organization officially classified it as a mental health disorder in 2018, despite being a rare condition. Since then, the National Center for Gaming Disorders has opened its doors to patients in the UK. This clinic primarily treats adolescent boys, whose families have gone to great lengths to persuade them to stop playing video games and spend time with them. Although most of them have been reluctant to receive treatment, it is reported that the clinic appears to be showing positive results.

In a BBC report, Stephen and Louise told the British media that they referred their 16-year-old autistic son Alex to the only NHS clinic in the country that treats this disease. This was due to his compulsive Counter-Strike sessions, which were having a negative effect on the family. Although Alex hasn’t been through treatment, his mother said her reluctance allowed them to form a Zoom support group with parents of children who have the same play needs. His father commented that he was relieved to know that they are not alone.

Dr Rebecca Lockwood, a consultant clinical psychologist at the National Center for Gambling Disorders, told the BBC that the West London-based clinic is well established in treating problem gambling problems, but that video games are new ground for your staff. However, he believes that video chat therapy sessions have benefited his patients, especially since most of them are spread across England and Wales. He praises video chat treatments, saying that “it allows them to associate with people who might be quite reluctant to go to the clinic, because their motivation for commitment and treatment can be quite low.”

Although 89% of the clinic’s patients are men, Becky Harris, a manager and family therapist, says she has treated a wide range of age groups, with more than 300 patients to date. He says treatment begins at age 13, but they have also received referrals from families of patients between the ages of eight and well into their 60s.

One such patient was Mike, whose World of Warcraft addiction in his mid-20s severely damaged his relationship with his parents, his wife, and his academic studies. After undergoing eight weeks of therapy, she said those aspects of her life improved as she took steps to fix those problems. You learned that video games should only be played in moderation. Restraint was the principle Harris wanted to emphasize, saying the clinic does not have a mission against video games in general. “We fully accept that for many people gambling is something really positive in their life“, He says. “We are really talking about that small percentage of people who have a problem with it, and it is really affecting their quality of life and their ability to interact, and their ability to function.“.

That said, the video games themselves are not the problem, but the pre-existing psychological conditions that cause the addictive behavior. This line of thinking can help families not to ban video games outright, but to teach their children that gaming is a good activity to be done in moderation.