climbs 235 km in 4 minutes

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully tested a new rocket engine yesterday powered by next-generation propulsion technology.

The 31st vehicle of the S-520 sounding rocket series took off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture and managed to travel 235 kilometers of altitude in just 4 minutes.

Uchinoura Space Center. Photo Wikipedia.

After reaching the maximum altitude, began its descent to land in the sea southeast of the launch site, approximately eight minutes later.

The technology behind this release uses shock waves to propel the spacecraft, which occur when burn a mixture of methane and oxygen.

This comes as an update to the usual mixture of fuel and oxidizing compound in a liquid rocket, and mixing solid propellants compressed into solid rocket cylinders.

The S-520 is a powerful single stage rocket which is optionally equipped with three-axis attitude control and a recovery system.

Has an ability to launch a 100 kilo payload, and an autonomy above the 300 kilometers, in more than five minutes of microgravity flight environment.

A rocket with new JAXA technology

JAXA’s new rocket was developed to replace K-9M and K-10 type sounding rockets, and was able to double the payload capacity of the first through the application of high-performance propellant, an optimal thrust program and a lightweight structure.

The experience of S-310, the previous model with 150 kilometers of range, it was leveraged in the thrust program and stabilization strategy, which provided stable flight performance since its first flight in the early 1980s.

JAXA S-310.

The merits of the S-520, such as the simplification of flight operation without stages, impact-related maritime safety solution and launch cost reduction made this rocket a superior performance unit.

The HTPB propellant compound (acronym for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, which is solid fuel itself) is melted in the same way as the first stage of the old Japanese Mu launch vehicles, capable of putting charges into orbit.

In this sense, it is indicated that the propellant stage provides a double thrust profile with respect to the S-310, the previous model, according to data from JAXA.

To avoid confusion, it is worth saying that the S series is a fleet of sounding rockets It has been in service since the late 1960s.

Made by IHI Aerospace and operated by the Institute of Space and Astronautical Sciences (ISAS), the nomenclature of the series rockets indicates the number of stages, and the number (520, for example) details the diameter of the ship in millimeters.

For example, the S-520 is a single-stage rocket with a diameter of 520 mm and is the most effective successor to the SS series (two-stage), which in January 2017 tried to become the most successful launch vehicle. light and small to send a payload into orbit, although it failed to reach its target.

Finally, he was able to embrace the atmosphere February 3, 2018 and that time, the rocket successfully deployed a Tricom-1R satellite and a 3-unit (size) CubeSat, this launch made the SS-520 in the smallest orbital rocket in both mass and height.

Below the launch of the S-520.

