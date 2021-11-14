EFE.- The UN climate summit, better known as COP26, approved this Saturday a decisive agreement to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming by 1.5 degrees by 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels.

In a dramatic finale, conference chair Alok Sharma announced that the Glasgow Climate Pact is approved, after India unexpectedly introduced a change at the last minute that nevertheless moves the end of the year away. coal as an energy source.

Sharma himself had to interrupt his words on two occasions when he could not avoid tears for the alteration and apologized for “how the process has developed”.

The Indian amendment was approved by the rest of the countries, very reluctantly, to prevent the negotiations from breaking down and reaping a failure of historic dimensions.

India succeeded in turning the allusion to the “phase out” of coal into a “phase out”, despite the fact that the text contained the great novelty of referring for the first time to the need to end fossil fuels, a point that It provoked the greatest rejections in the last hours of the negotiation.

The agreement accelerates action against climate change and urges countries to raise their emission reduction targets during this same decade, although it recognizes that countries have “common but differentiated responsibilities”.

The text recognizes that limiting warming to 1.5ºC requires “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including a 45% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 relative to the 2010 level”.

Regarding financing for developing countries, one of the points that has raised the most divergences, the Glasgow Climate Pact urges rich states to double “at least” their contribution for the adaptation of the most disadvantaged countries before 2025 with respect to to 2019 levels.

