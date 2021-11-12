The 26th session of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, better known as COP26, is about to end and even many agreements and promises have a very uncertain ending. Agreements from the financing of climate programs to mitigation actions and promises of 0 emissions are against the clock and without an accurate result.

On the other hand, within all the negotiations and agreements that have already been finalized, one of which stands out is the Glasgow Work Program on Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) for its acronym in English. This program highlights the importance of the six elements of Action for Climate Empowerment, which are: education, training, public awareness, public participation, public access to information and international cooperation on climate change. A constant in the consultations and negotiations was the recognition of the importance of education and learning in the transition to a sustainable future, and how climate change issues can be incorporated at all levels other than education.

And indeed, within the commitments and objectives established, the integration of sustainability and climate change in formal and informal education systems was agreed, including as basic components of the curriculum, teacher training and training by experts in matter of climate change.

Sin Planeta B AC has been promoting climate education in Mexico. In 2020 he presented the first initiative before the Senate of the Republic to reform the educational law to include the subject of climate change in schools. In 2021, after the alliance with several international organizations and through a participatory process throughout the Mexican Republic, I present an update to the initiative, where they highlight the importance of the regionalization of climate education and the scope it has for the different social problems such as energy efficiency, national security and gender equity, among others.

It is precisely the objective of being present at COP26, to make that urgent call to articulate efforts in different areas of action to promote a global climate education agreement with the purpose of reinforcing the road map towards 2030, seeking to promote the incorporation of the environmental and climate education to achieve sustainable development, where as a result of what was agreed in the Glasgow Program, Mexico has all the necessary tools to fulfill the agreement and make climate education a reality.

Including climate education in Mexico will help mark the path towards a sustainable and inclusive recovery for the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda, as well as an educational model that is committed to counteracting environmental deterioration, managing to provide comprehensive training to future leaders. of the generations to come.

Luis Antonio Ramírez García is founder and CEO of Sin Planeta B AC