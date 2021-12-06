In the midst of this active society, conferences like COP26 still have their detractors, among them the Swedish Greta Thunberg; Laura Aguilar, from Colombia; Luis Neubaur, from Germany; and the Mexican Xiye Bautista, who at the time stated that “the climate crisis is the result of those who perpetuate and keep alive the harmful systems of colonialism, oppression, capitalism and ‘greenwashing’”. The voices of these young activists were supported by the more than 8,000 people who participated in the civic mobilizations of Glasgow, Scotland, during the summit.

Undoubtedly, these mobilizations, generally promoted by activists and defenders of the Earth who are experiencing climate change from the front lines, are a reflection of the frustration felt by many sectors of the population due to the lack of ambition of the world’s governments to reverse the global warming.

These groups, erroneously considered “simple minorities”, are the generation that will be voting and deciding the course of democracy in countries around the world: they are becoming the voice of young people who are not willing to live the consequences of bad news. decisions made by adults in charge of the world.

The magnitude of the changes we need to see must be driven by our governments, but we must also remember the power we have as citizens to demand those changes and see them reflected in our day-to-day lives.

In addition to the main results of this edition, such as the last minute amendment introduced by China on the “phasing out” of the use of coal; the commitment on methane, led by the United States and the European Union, whereby more than 100 countries agreed to reduce emissions of this greenhouse gas by 2030, and the agreement regarding the brake on deforestation; If there is something to stay at COP26, it is that nothing that is discussed and agreed there will have an impact and importance if we, as citizens, are not there to support it, promote it and demand that it be fulfilled from beginning to end.

While the job of governments is, in large part, to establish agreements and finance effective strategies that help reverse the environmental crisis, it is up to citizens to demand that those agreements and strategies be carried out, to use our voices and votes to elect representatives and projects that are aligned with climate ambitions, and become more involved with the work that our leaders do.

Our parents and grandmothers probably never imagined that in our times climate change would be a topic of conversation; However, today it is our duty to begin to generate the change that will allow future generations to inhabit a healthy planet and live a more sustainable future.

Editor’s note: Diego Reyeros is Director of Development makesense Americas. Follow him on LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

See more information about this and other topics in the Opinion channel