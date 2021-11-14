Climate change, democracy and dictatorship in the Americas

Autocracy pollutes more than democracy, I wrote last week. It was in relation to China, the biggest polluter on the planet whose emissions exceed the following four countries together: the United States, India, Russia and Japan. He was also absent from the COP26 conference in Glasgow, confirming his persistent non-cooperative behavior.

This is critical, since without global cooperation it will not be possible to address the reduction of fossil fuel consumption and the emission of greenhouse gases, or accelerate the transition to clean energy. This is because the environment is the public good par excellence. The atmosphere, oceans and fish populations are open and unlimited access.

That is, its use is free, thereby encouraging over-exploitation and abuse, being susceptible to depletion and degradation. Well, that is happening, deteriorating the quality of life and contributing to global warming; a threat to the life and livelihood of various species.

The human among them; I mean, it’s not just theory. It often happens that certain individual rational behaviors lead to collective irrationality. Protectionism, the search for subsidies, and inflation illustrate the point, among other exhaustively studied economic phenomena.

In the case of the over-exploitation of natural resources, however, it is a gigantic “Tragedy of the Commons” —the depletion of resources that are necessary for the entire community.—In addition, the typical solutions of microeconomics are not applicable. It is not possible to assign individual property rights, which in principle would allow a more efficient administration, since public goods are indivisible.

With which we only have cooperation to “Govern the Commons”, according to the famous Nobel Prize winner Elinor Ostrom. Cooperation depends on the existence of a dense network of norms and institutions that reward such behaviors. Incentives to agree and make collective decisions; in short, norms that foster trust among actors and avoid the zero-sum characteristic of opportunistic behaviors, when the benefit of one is obtained to the detriment of another.

Resolving these collective action dilemmas requires, in turn, a specific type of political order: constitutional democracy. In a democracy there is accountability, freedom of the press and, therefore, a significant degree of transparency in the decision-making process. The construction of public agendas is open, priorities and positions are subject to the scrutiny of society.

These observations are confirmed by important actions carried out by some governments of the Americas. For example, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama established a marine reserve in a corridor that extends the protection area of ​​the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador to Malpelo Island of Colombia and the Cocos and Coiba Islands neighboring Central America.

It is the first multinational protection zone created in the world, the largest in the Western Hemisphere. It pursues the objective of protecting fish wealth and diversity, facing predatory fishing. Experts have documented the exponential growth of Chinese fishing fleets in the area. Specialized in catching giant squid, this activity is affecting the entire food chain.

Caribbean countries, in turn highly sensitive to climate change, were present at COP26. Antigua and Barbuda together with Tuvalu, a Polynesian nation also a member of the British Commonwealth, lead the “Alliance of Small Island States” in their demand for climate justice. To this end, they are preparing to litigate the matter before international justice, since for them climate change is a matter of life and death today, not in the future.

The emission of polluting gases is negligible in these countries and yet they suffer the catastrophic consequences of rising sea levels and extreme weather events with the consequent destruction and reconstruction costs. that force a persistent indebtedness and the contraction of tourism, the main economic activity. All this, in addition, and as the CARICOM countries have stated, in a context of inequity in the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, represents an existential threat.

The relevance of these small Island-States goes beyond the climate issue, since it constitutes a powerful lesson in multilateral democratic cooperation necessary to understand that this is precisely the only way for the agenda in question to move forward and translate into action. positive sum. Without this, the debate will remain there, a rhetorical exercise.

The autocracies of the Americas, in turn, confirm “on the contrary” the propositions elaborated here. Bolivia and Venezuela were the only countries in South America that did not sign the Declaration on Forests and Land Use during COP26, a document that also protects indigenous rights, despite the fact that the document was signed by 133 countries. Only democracy accepts international control and promotes transparency in government actions.

What happened in Venezuela is already a documented ecocide that affects the entire region. Only in the state of Amazonas 5,265 square km of forest have been devastated in the last 15 years. In the so-called “Arco Minero”, extractivism increased to extraordinary levels, more than one hundred thousand square kilometers of land was destined to mining for large-scale commercial purposes.

The concessions to foreign and national companies failed, with which the bulk of the activity remains informal and illegal. As a result, from 2016 to July 2020, 149 people died from abuse and violence, according to a report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Most of the victims belong to indigenous peoples, in an area where organized crime and the Colombian ELN operate.

The illegal nature and growth of gold exploitation also accounts for the indiscriminate use of mercury, having caused massive contamination of the soil, rivers, and the fish wealth of the Orinoco basin. In autocracy there is no tomorrow, the future is always discounted. That is why also addressing solutions to climate change requires democracy.

It is that politics involves different ways of conceiving and managing time. And this is not only in China.

KEEP READING:

Climate change and the new Cold War

Nicaragua, chronicle of an announced fraud