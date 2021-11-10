A Oxxo customer has boasted in social networks his coffee, the brand has responded by leaving him some coupons and “makes him an influencer.”

Oxxo is a franchise of retail stores where we can find different types of products, mainly food and beverages, achieving its effective positioning in the mind of the Mexican consumer on a day-to-day basis. Its positioning strategies and its appearance in the appropriate points of sale have led it to exponential growth, managing to compete even with other large positioned companies. According to the study of Statista Above the retail stores with the highest market share, Bodega Aurrera is dominating in this sector with 17.3 percent in sales, Oxxo in second place with 12.5 percent and Walmart in third place with 12.1 percent.

This due to its numerous branches that allow nearby consumers to have access to sweets, basic food basket, alcohol, snacks and even some of their breakfast with coffee, offering more accessible prices compared to other fast food companies or cafeterias, such as Starbucks, who even left their customers “cold” for the price of the pan de muerto.

A client has shown his Oxxo coffee from the Andatti brand, which mentions that for him is the best coffee “From the world world”, a situation that has led the brand to respond to you and provide you with a couple of coupons that you can use on your next visit.

We appreciate your preference. 🥰 Here are some coupons for your next visit: https://t.co/K1ttZWLErF Greetings! – OXXO Stores (@Tiendas_OXXO) November 9, 2021

Such action by Oxxo after the customer showed off his coffee, caused a good shopping experience for the user, taking this action in a positive way, as if the brand had sponsored him for being an “influencer”, to which the brand responded again confirming this assumption.

Despite this, a user in the comments section has mentioned that this is usually something common in their networks, since they also give away coupons in the Oxxo account on Facebook.

On different occasions we have seen various brands that are in charge of monitoring consumers who choose to make purchases with them and give their vote of confidence to their products, which directly helps the image of the company so that later they continue to choose for choosing your brand over the others.

In the same way, this example shows us the importance of brands being present on social networks, since they can provide a tracking shopping experiences of consumers and even further improve customer service, this time, compensating for it.

Following up and offering a good shopping experience to the customer will make them feel like they belong to the brand and in this way position ourselves in their minds with a good purchase reference, in addition to the fact that they could share their experience with other potential consumers and improve. the perception of these before our company.

Social media can work both for and against brandsHowever, if we choose to create good shopping experiences to consumers, we have the opportunity for them to share their purchases with other users, putting ourselves in the sights of the networks and earning unpaid advertising, as was the case with the woman who opened a beer cooler in a mega store and he chose to share to the world what would become a simple but effective publicity.

Related Notes: