Electronic devices are mostly quite reliable and have a long useful life, but they also need care so that this useful life is fulfilled. If we talk about a game console like the Xbox Series X for example, it has a useful life of at least 7 years, but it requires you to pamper it in terms of cleaning, it is like when you have a computer, you must clean it at least 2 times a month, for this you will need a spray such as Ewent EW5605 with a price of only 6 euros.

This compressed air spray is intended to clean electrical appliances from dirt and dust, such as your Xbox, it has enough power to clean it from Harmful items that cause the heat dissipating fans to malfunction thus causing overheating. With this spray you can reach the most difficult places to clean, and I have experience in that area because leaving a computer 100% clean is not easy.

When they are not cleaned regularly, the dirt can reach levels that are later difficult to clean completely because scabs form on the fans that dissipate heat. Thanks to the extension tube, you can remove all the dirt from the console even in areas inaccessible to other cleaning instruments.

The contents of the package has a rich green apple scent that for some buyers it has turned out to be somewhat annoying because they claim that it is too strong. By cons, it is an ozone-friendly sprayIt is friendly to the environment since it does not harm the ozone layer, so, despite the strong aroma, it is not harmful.

Last updated on 2021-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This spray is perfect for cleaning the Xbox, but not only that, You can also clean devices such as: computers, keyboards, printers, radios, televisions, cameras, photocopiers and other office equipment. To use it, you just have to press the valve with your finger vertically, this is very important, it only works vertically, imagine that you are using an aerosol perfume, it is the same.

The cylinder has a capacity of 400 ml, so the content is not little, it is almost half a liter, so it will last you for a long time using it 2 or 3 times a month. It is a very useful product as you have been able to read it because you can clean various devices of dust and dirt with a spray of compressed air of 6 euros, the investment is not that high so it is a cheap purchase.

