The cover of El País Semana showing Claudia Sheinbaum, where the head of government talks about the future of Mexico, undoubtedly leads to a review of the cost of advertising in a medium of this scope.

The appearance of politicians on the covers of large media has always set the tone for all kinds of analysis and trends in social networks, where the strategy behind is questioned, to boost the image of these personalities.

This exercise has become an important precedent for political marketing, where the promotion of political personalities has always generated controversy and along with it trends, which remind us of the challenge of strategically maintaining a public image.

Claudia Sheinbaum and the cost of advertising in El País Semanal

The Sunday edition of the newspaper The country It has been for several years one of the most important editorial products in Ibero-American journalism, due to the type of content that it reproduces and that become valuable references in stories.

With these credentials, the presence of Claudia Sheibaum in an edition of this medium has sparked controversy in networks, where all kinds of comments have been made, from those who criticize the appearance of the capital’s president, who compare the medium against other politicians’ covers They have taken the opportunity to appear in specialized political magazines, while others have taken the image of the president in that medium as good.

Due to this controversy it is important to see the prices involved in advertising in The weekly country, this based on your offline tariff 2020, where he warns that it is a medium 273 centimeters high by 214 centimeters wide and 5mm of blood, printed on 60gr LWC paper.

One-page specials cost up to 61 thousand euros, something close to one million 434 thousand Mexican pesos. The general pages have a cost of 51 thousand 300 euros and in double page up to 99 thousand 500 euros, that is, one million 206 thousand and 2 million 339 thousand Mexican pesos, respectively.

