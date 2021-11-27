An amazing cosplay of the beautiful fighter Chun li has appeared on social networks, created by the beautiful ‘Claubailarinita’, we can see a Chun Li in a little blue bikini with details reminiscent of the iconic fighter dress from the popular game Street fighter.

In case you don’t know her, ‘Claubailarinita’ is a popular teacher, dancer and Chilean cosplayer which has been around social networks lately. Her most recent work has been with this beautiful Chun Li cosplay with a beach touch, we have seen thousands of cosplays of the beautiful Chun L, but ‘Claubailarinita’ has decided to take her to the beach, and she looks great.

Chun li is one of the fighters of the popular franchise Capcom Street Fighter, since the appearance of Chun Li, thousands of girls have created their own versions of the beautiful fighter, a few months ago a cosplayer created the one that could be the cosplay more realistic of this fighter.

Today, the beautiful Claudia shows us another aspect of Chun li, it seems that Clau has created her own swimsuit, which has some bright colors in gold which remind us a lot of Chun Li’s dress, in addition, Clau has given it a special touch with the recognizable hairstyle of the fighter.

In addition to Chun li, Claudia has more interesting cosplays. If you are a fan of Street fighter, Clau has a couple of cosplays with Chun Li’s fighting costumes, in addition to having done a great cosplay of the ‘Vampire Lady’ from Resident Evil: Village. I recommend you go through his Instagram and give some love to his cosplays.