The second day of activities of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix of the Formula 1 concluded with classification of the pilots for the Grille output of this Sunday in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

It will be the team of Mercedes Benz who will start in the 1st and 2nd placewell, the finnish Valtteri Bottas he was left with the pole, with a time of 1: 15.875 in his best lap; while his English teammate, the current champion, Lewis hamilton, was 1: 16.020.

“Long live Mexico!”Bottas yelled into the stands as he got off his ball.

“Valtteri did an incredible job, I am very proud of him, he has been driving very well these last few races. We didn’t think we would have the rhythm this weekend, so coming out from the front row is something special. I’m as surprised as everyone, “said Hamilton at the end in an interview with the F1.

With this, Mercedes-Benz reaffirms that although Red bull racing is the great favorite to win the GP of Mexico, it is the team with the most chances of snatch the race and put your leadership in the world of pilots.

In third place will come the jewel of the “Red Bull” and top favorite, the Dutch Max verstappen, with a time of 1: 16.225. And in fourth place his teammate, the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who scored 1: 16.342 and after an error on his last lap attempt that cost him an exit from the track.

It is worth mentioning that during practice this Friday, the man from Guadalajara lost control of his car in the cornering zone and damaged his wing; He even got out of the vehicle on the side of the track with an obvious gesture of disappointment.

For Pérez, that damage affected his classification, as he recognized that his wing is not 100 percent. So he said in an interview for Fox Sports.

“(Mercedes) They were very competitive throughout the classification. My car had to change the rear wing and I think from there for qualifying it was not the same and Mercedes did bring out their full potential. They were very strong […] Tomorrow anything can happen, it is a very long race and we have to be patient “

The French completed the first ten places Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri; the Spanish Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari; the australian Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren; the monegasque Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari; the Japanese Yuki tsunodaby AlphaTauri; and the british Lando norrisby McLaren.

At the end of the qualifying race (Q3), just after the mishap in which Checo Pérez crossed the grass when leaving the track (in which Yuki Tsunoda was also present), Verstappen said on his team’s radio: “Incredible, what a stupid idiot!”, But nor it was clear who of the two called that way.

What was clear is that this detail subtracted more than two tenths of a second from Max in that sector and left him in third place.

At a press conference, the leader of the 2021 season stated that “two drivers” ahead of him on his last lap spoiled his options to stay on pole in Mexico, but he maintained that from third position he has what to fight Mercedes with.

“On the last lap everything was going very well, but then I don’t know what happened in front of me. There were two guys coming out (of the grass) so I thought there was going to be a yellow flag, I backed off and with that the lap, of course, was destroyed

“Even with that, and without having great balance, I think we could have gone for the pole lap. Of course, third is not surprising, but I think it is better than starting second, “he added.

With a thriving Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, Mexico City will experience this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. his Formula 1 Grand Prix. TUDN What Fox Sports will broadcast the event.

