Classic Dragon Ball villain returns to promotional anime

07/27/2021 1:59 pm
Despite not being part of the official canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes It has brought us multiple epic moments that we wouldn’t normally see in the main series. This includes the return of both classic heroes and villains, and the latest chapter in this promotional anime brings back an antagonist that only a few will remember.
The new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes brought back to Dr. Wheelo, which made its film debut, The World’s Strongest. To date, this villain had not reappeared in the franchise anime, so his return was a pleasant surprise for everyone.
Via: ComicBook