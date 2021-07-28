Classic Dragon Ball villain returns to promotional anime

Despite not being part of the official canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes It has brought us multiple epic moments that we wouldn’t normally see in the main series. This includes the return of both classic heroes and villains, and the latest chapter in this promotional anime brings back an antagonist that only a few will remember.

The new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes brought back to Dr. Wheelo, which made its film debut, The World’s Strongest. To date, this villain had not reappeared in the franchise anime, so his return was a pleasant surprise for everyone.

For now, nobody is quite sure what the goal of this villain is, but there is no doubt that an interesting fight is coming in the future. In fact, it is very likely that we will have a rematch between the Dr. Wheelo and Goku, but for now we have nothing to do but wait to find out.

To read more content related to Dragon ball, we suggest you click on this link.

Via: ComicBook

