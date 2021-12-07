The decoration of the decanter is inspired by the beauty of pheasants, which symbolize light, prosperity, sunshine and wealth in various cultures. The color blue represents air, sky, and water. On the other hand, the five- and six-petal flowers are traditionally used in clay craft techniques in Tonalá. Finally, the central orange flower with yellow brushstrokes and the flower at the top symbolize the sun and fire, fundamental elements in ceramics that impart durability and enhance their beauty.

The tequila contained within, conceived by the master distiller Viridiana Tinoco, is no less special, as it has been aged for more than eight years. The first 64 months have been spent in barrels previously used for American whiskey and then 41 months have been spent in barrels of three different types of sherry. This makes it the oldest Blue Class tequila to date and results in a full-bodied liquid with copper flashes with aromatic notes of ripe plum, fresh grapes, orange, red berries, sweet pear and toasted oak. In the mouth it presents notes of orange peel, forest fruits, toasted wood notes and a long finish, of toasted oak and tobacco.

Created by master distiller Viridiana Tinoco this is the oldest tequila presented by Clase Azul.

(Courtesy)



At a dinner before some national and international media, this special edition was presented in Los Cabos by the hand of maestro Santos, who expressed his gratitude and emotion for having been chosen to be the first to collaborate in the Master Artisans series. It will be precisely in the boutique that the brand has in San José del Cabo that these exclusive one-liter liquors can be bought at a price of 121,800 pesos from December 6.