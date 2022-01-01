Clash Royale added the Champions very recently. Therefore, you have to review the best decks for each of them. We leave them in the note.

The Champions they came to the sand of Clash Royale a very short time ago. Its irruption caused that the players have to adapt to their abilities, and above all, to know how to use them.

It should be noted that you can only have one Champion on the field at a time, therefore it is not a card that is cycled when it is alive. On the other hand, you don’t get the effects of Mirror, so forget about that disgusting play. Without further ado, here we leave you the best decks with each champion

Archer Queen

The Archer Queen suffered a nerf Quite important, but still a great troop anyway. To use this card you have to wait until the last second and thus take advantage of its invisibility, although it might need a tank in front.

The best deck for the Archer Queen, according to the Royaleapi site, consists of: Mega Knight, Prince, Bats, Royal Ghost, Miner, Wall Breaker and Zap. The strategy consists of doing gradual damage to Miners and Wall Breakers, leaving the Prince, Mega Knight and Queen to defend and counterattack.

Golden Knight

And if the Archer Queen was unbalanced earlier, the Golden Knight it is now. There is no explanation for so many dash in a row that they are able to win a game on their own. Can generally be used with a mallet Bridge Spam, pressing from the bridge. Although here I give another variant.

The Golden Knight deck with the best Win Rate It’s of Baby Dragon, Electric Giant, Ice Mage, Lightning, Barbarian Barrel, Tombstone and Tornado. This is a very simple deck to use, where we will have to endure until the Elixir x2, at which point we will play the Giant from the bottom, accompanied by Baby Dragon, and Tornado. Rook almost assured if we manage to play the Knight in that push too.

Skeleton King

Lastly, the least played and least useful champion, the Skeleton King. This letter is usually carried with small troops to dance the Trunk or Zap of the Rival and take advantage of our ability. If you want to have fun, the best deck is with Mortar, Dart Launcher, Fireball, Bats, Miner, Skeletons and Log.

In this deck we will have to gradually damage the rival tower, both with Miners and taking advantage of the Fireball. Our Skeleton King serves as a tank and will be able to defend our offensive or defensive mortar.

And to you Which champion do you like the most? Surely trying any of these decks will do you well.

