The simplest and most effective method to increase your level in this video game for phones is level up your cards . While it is true that reaching the highest ranks will mean a considerable expense of coins, but also a experience point injection that will be of great use.

However, the simple fact of its longevity means that many players have a fairly high tower level , an element that is also extrapolated to his letters. Therefore, sometimes it will be difficult for you to win the game. For this reason, we bring you the faster ways to gain experience in Clash Royale, whether you are new or not, although in the latter case you may already know them.

Today we come to tell you about the last of them. Supercell’s card game enjoys a huge reputation among users. Such is its scope that millions of people keep playing currently to the title. This is not turkey mucus, they have passed more than 5 years since its launch , but the company has managed to keep its work strong thanks to a fairly frequent maintenance of the application.

But if you want to save coins and earn levels at the same time, the best option is to raise the lower level cards. This will not mean an excessive expense and you will be able to gain experience little by little. Also, the number will be higher if the cards you raise are level 10, since raising it to 11 translates to 600 experience points for only 15,000 coins. That is, raising three cards from rank 10 to 11 will be 1800 points for 45000 coins.

Donate cards to your clan

Join a clan It grants a large number of advantages that will help you, among other things, to gain experience. One of them is to donate cards to the rest of your clan members. The rest of the users will be able to request a card, if it is one that you do not usually use in excess you can provide it to collect coins and points to level up.

The amount depends on the donated letter. As you cannot request legendary, the thing only has to do with the common, special and epic, thus receiving 1 point for each one in the case of the first, and 10 in the other two.

Unfortunately, there are no more ways to level up. For this reason, it is extremely important that you follow the advice we have provided regarding leveling up the cards. As for your clan, the only thing you can do is be aware of the requests of your colleagues, as well as Epic Sunday, which will help you get more coins to improve your deck.

The important thing is not to run out of the latter, as they are the main axis on which Clash Royale rotates. Without them, leveling up is quite difficult.