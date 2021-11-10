Supercell has known success thanks to games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, with which he has generated millions of dollars thanks to the immense legion of players that both titles have. That is why it is understandable that the company wants to expand the franchise with more titles, among which is Clash Mini.

If you access Google Play from your android device You probably won’t see it, since it is not currently available in all countries. However, if you install this APK from UpToDown on your device, you will be able to play it, although yes, it must be noted that it is only in English.

In Clash Mini you will face another opponent in a strategy combat in which you will lead your army of miniature heroes, being able to control magicians, archers and other units in normal games of one against one or in a Rumble mode against seven other people. You can even choose to play for fun or in ranked matches.

The battlefield will remain the same as always to be divided in two with a colorful visual section. Models will use their most characteristic attacks on these clashes that won’t last five minutes and in which the one who manages to eliminate all the opponent’s figures three times will be victorious.

Naturally among them there will be some iconic heroes of the saga, which can be customized with different outfits, and there will also be miniatures with unique aspects that can be improved to activate their most powerful abilities in this way.