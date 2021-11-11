Clash Mini is the new game from Supercell, creator of Clash of Clans. This game is in beta, but we also tell you what happened to the other two games that had been announced. Every detail in this note.

Supercell is one of the iconic companies in the development of video games on mobile devices. The Finnish company that creates titles such as Clash of Clans or Brawl stars, does not stop working, since this time they are presenting Clash Mini, your new game.

As we had previously told you, Supercell is working on the development of three new games: Clash Quest, Clash Mini and Clash hero. All these games are set in the world of Clash of Clans, but each one is different. This time we have been able to observe the launch of Clash Mini.

Although that “launch” was not official, the truth is that it is in a beta version in several countries. If you live in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Iceland or Canada, you can enjoy access to the beta, where Supercell tests what the feedback of the game.

Clash Mini is a turn-based strategy game, similar to Teamfight Tactics, but with the characters of the Clash world. Our objective will be to position (in a rectangle subdivided into squares) in the best possible way to our units so that they defeat the enemies within.

The Clash Mini developers released an informative video explaining how the game works. As always, we will earn coins as we win battles in the best of 3 turns or in duels to 1. At the beginning we will have to choose our hero between the barbarian king, the archer queen wave squire maiden.

This game is still in beta version only for the Nordic countries and Canada until Supercell confirms that it works correctly. It is not yet known when it will come to LATAMAlthough you can enter the official Supercell website to be aware of when it will be available in your country.

On the other hand, the Finnish company also announced what happened to the other two games announced. On the side of Clash Quest, it is also in beta as Clash Mini, while the main course, Clash Hero, is still in development and does not have a confirmed date. You can see more details about the 3 games in the following video

