Garena, developer of Free fire, has mentioned on multiple occasions the arrival of new special collaborations to the game. A couple of weeks ago, a special event with ‘La Casa de Papel’ came to Free Fire, although it is not the first time that the series comes to the game, it is surprising to see the aspects that arrived on this occasion. Luckily for the players, this will not be the last time that they will be able to see a collaboration of this level since, J Balvin is coming to Free Fire soon.

J Balvin will be coming to Free Fire in a couple of days (or weeks), the famous singer has released some special skins in the game, the data miners have revealed them and it seems that that has not been all. Recently, a new leak revealed the arrival of a new special look Free Fire x J Balvin, this skin will be free and so you can claim it.

The new leaked look is a Free Fire x J Balvin jacket, this jacket will be completely free for players who log in during the event in collaboration with the singer of “My people”. Although at the moment we do not have an official arrival date, it is possible that ‘Balvin‘arrive after ‘La Casa de Papel x Free Fire’.

J Balvin is a popular urban music singer, the boy from Colombia has participated in some other games battle royale. Proof of this was his appearance in Fortnite. A few weeks ago, ‘Balvin’ promoted his album “Colores” in the popular battle royale of Epic games, and it seems that now he has plans to reach Free fire.

For now you will have to wait for Garena to confirm the arrival of the new Free Fire x J Balvin collaboration, this so that you can get hold of the aspects of the popular Colombian singer. I recommend saving a few thousand diamonds, of course, if you want to win the exclusive skins.